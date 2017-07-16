Texans rookie running back D'Onta Foreman arrested

Houston Texans running back D'Onta Foreman runs with the ball during the team's organized team activity at its NFL football training facility Wednesday, May 31, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Bob Levey)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- Houston Texans rookie running back D'Onta Foreman has been arrested on drug and weapons charges.

A statement from the University of Texas Police Department in Austin said officers answered a report of the smell of marijuana outside a campus dormitory about 12:30 a.m. Sunday. They found three occupied vehicles with marijuana in each and a firearm in one of them. Foreman was among those in the vehicles and was identified by police as the owner of the firearm.

Foreman was arrested on charges of unlawful carrying of a weapon and marijuana possession, both misdemeanors, and released on bond.

Foreman had 2,028 yards rushing with 15 touchdowns as a junior for the Texas Longhorns last season to win the Doak Walker Award given to the nation's best collegiate running back. He was selected by the Texans in the third round of the NFL draft.

The Texans issued a statement that said the organization is aware of the situation and is gathering additional information.

---

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP-NFL