NFL: Texans QB Watson 'can do things a lot of people can't'

New Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson goes into the NFL with no doubt over his abilities, claiming he can "do things a lot of people can't".

Houston jumped from 25 to 12 in a deal with the Cleveland Browns, to select the two-time Heisman Trophy finalist.

Watson led Clemson to two National Championship games in his collegiate career, winning the second with a superb performance against Alabama back in January.

Despite that showing, Watson, like most quarterbacks in the class, has divided opinion among observers.

But, speaking after being picked by the Texans, Watson said: "I feel like I'm a confident player. I feel like I can do things that a lot of people can't do.

"I have that leadership and confidence to spread throughout the team. I can get the job done whenever it's needed, especially in those pressure situations."

Watson will seemingly not be asked to start for Houston straight away, with Tom Savage the incumbent at the quarterback position for the Texans.

"All I need to do is put my head down, don't say anything, learn from all the veterans, learn from Tom Savage, learn from Brandon Weeden and just play my role," Watson said.

"Whatever my role is, help the team win."