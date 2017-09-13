Texans LB Brian Cushing suspended again for positive PED test

Back in 2010, there was a big controversy when Houston Texans linebacker Brian Cushing – right after being named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year – was suspended for violating the NFL’s performance enhancing drugs policy.

If you forgot about that story, you’ll be reminded of it now. Cushing was suspended 10 games for another violation of the league’s PED policy, the NFL announced.

Cushing, who blamed overtraining for his positive test seven years ago, will be able to return to the Texans’ active roster following the team’s Nov. 27 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

It’s not as big of a story as it was after Cushing burst onto the scene as a rookie (he was allowed to keep his Rookie of the Year award after a revote). By now, Cushing is just one part of a very good Texans defense. Benardrick McKinney is Houston’s best linebacker and rookie Zach Cunningham can fill in for Cushing. But it’s still not ideal for a Texans team that looked horrendous in a Week 1 loss.

Now we’ll wait to see if Cushing has a new excuse for his latest test.

