Texans' Day 3 NFL draft picks to be announced from outer space

As the NFL looks for ways to make Day 3 of the annual draft more interesting, at least one team has settled on a gimmick to do just that.

In a first, the Houston Texans’ picks for the final rounds will be announced from outer space.

While it’s the most unique location that will be used on Saturday, the NFL sent a press release saying other different locations will be used on Day 3.

Among them: the Arizona Cardinals’ mascot, along with 10 season-ticket holders and team cheerleaders, will announce picks from the Grand Canyon; Denver Broncos alumni and military members will call picks from the Piñon Canyon Maneuver Site; military members at Whitman Air Force Base will announce picks for the Kansas City Chiefs, and the children of Yadira Arroyo, an EMT who was struck and killed by her stolen ambulance in March, will announce the New York Jets’ picks.

Houston is home to the Johnson Space Center, which NASA uses for spaceflight training, research and flight control.

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station will announce the picks. There are currently two Americans among the five people on the Space Station: Commander Peggy Whitson and Col. Jack Fischer.

Though there has not been an announcement yet on who will read the names of the Texans’ newest players, Whitson is a graduate of Rice University in the city of Houston. Now in her 535th day in space, Whitson has spent more days in space than any previous NASA astronaut.

