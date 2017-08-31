Texans agree to large five-year extension with WR DeAndre Hopkins

The Houston Texans have their star receiver locked up for the next five seasons. Now they just have to figure out if they have anyone to throw him the ball.

DeAndre Hopkins signed a five-year extension with the Texans, according to multiple reports Thursday evening. ESPN’s Adam Schefter said it will include the largest guarantee for any receiver in the NFL at $49 million. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said the total value of the deal is $81 million. Undoubtedly, New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham and his agent will look at that contract closely, as they seek an extension of their own.

The Texans were busy on Thursday. They gave tight end C.J. Fiedorowicz an extension worth $7 million per season and also signed safety Andre Hal and fullback Jay Prosch to extension, according to 97.5 Radio in Houston.

Hopkins is one of the Texans’ building blocks. There’s no doubting Hopkins’ talent. He has every skill and attribute teams want for a No. 1 receiver. He put it all together in 2015, when he had 1,521 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Yet, it still feels like we haven’t consistently seen the best of Hopkins through his first four seasons because the Texans’ quarterback play has been lacking. Hopkins’ numbers plummeted last season with Brock Osweiler throwing him the ball. The hope for Houston is that Tom Savage can revitalize the passing game at the start of this season, and eventually 2017 first-round pick Deshaun Watson can be the franchise quarterback.

No matter who is the Texans’ quarterback the next five years, the Texans did them a favor on Thursday by locking up the immensely talented Hopkins.

More Texans news from Yahoo

– – – – – – –

Frank Schwab is the editor of Shutdown Corner on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @YahooSchwab