Terrelle Pryor on Washington's QB issues: 'I played with six last year'

If you want to make a starving man happy, you don’t need to buy him a steak; he’ll be thrilled with some cafeteria-grade ground beef. In unrelated news, Terrelle Pryor recently jumped from the Cleveland Browns to the Washington Redskins.

“You want to be with a team that wants you to be on the team,” Pryor said in his first comments as a member of the Redskins. “In Washington, they were very aggressive in terms of wanting me to be on the team.”

As for the ever-revolving quarterback controversy that swirls around D.C., Pryor sidestepped the issue with a deft line that nobody else could have offered: “I played with six quarterbacks last year. I don’t think it could get that bad.” (That sounds like a challenge, sir.)

Also, Pryor is correct. The Browns featured Robert Griffin III, Cody Kessler, Josh McCown, Kevin Hogan, Charlie Whitehurst, Duke Johnson, and Pryor himself under center. That’s … well, that’s quite a lineup. Kirk Cousins, who’s slated to play 2017 with Washington on the single-year franchise tag, is better than all of those cats put together, but the major questions surrounding him are 1. Will he be miserable playing in Washington? 2. Will he be out the door as soon as he can after he 2017 season?

“Obviously, I would like to play with Kirk; I would be an idiot if I didn’t believe that,” Pryor said. “I think he’s a great quarterback and hopefully that’s what happens.” Pryor noted that he and Cousins have begun exchanging text messages and making plans to start working out together. Pryor, like Cousins, is playing on a one-year deal; in Pryor’s case, it’s for $8 million. The Redskins could have their QB-receiver combo of the future right here, or they could have two guys wearing burgundy and gold now, and something completely different next year.

Terrelle Pryor during a rare good moment in Cleveland. (Getty) More

