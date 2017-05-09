Tennis legend Andre Agassi in race to be Novak Djokovic's next coach

Andre Agassi's name is being mentioned as a potential candidate to join Novak Djokovic's new coaching team after the Serb announced his decision to part ways with his longtime coach Marian Vajda on Friday (5 May).

According to the Telegraph, the American could be named Djokovic's new head coach after the Serb revealed recently that he will appoint someone who has experienced similar situations. Agassi went through a slump in his career similar to the one Djokovic is experiencing at the moment.

"It's going to be someone that has been through similar experiences like I have," Djokovic said, as quoted on Yahoo Sports. "Not too many people in the past of tennis have managed to get to that stage and play at that level, so I'll see."

Trending: Team Sky's Chris Froome 'rammed' off road by driver while training for Tour de France

The eight-time men's singles Grand Slam champion achieved world number one status for the first time in 1995 before dropping to world number 141 just two years later in 1997. Agassi improved his form after his sudden slump and in less than two years he was back at the summit in the rankings, and he remained in the top 10 until the final years of his career.

Djokovic is facing a similar situation at the moment with the 12-time men's singles Grand Slam champion struggling for form and motivation since he completed a career Grand Slam with victory in Roland Garros last year. The 29-year-old has won just one title since August last year and has failed to make it past the quarter-finals in his last four tournaments.

Don't miss: Chelsea striker Diego Costa suggests China move is not a formality

The Serbian tennis star made it clear that he will think thoroughly before making the next appointment, but indicated that it will be sooner rather than later. Djokovic's agent Edoardo Artaldi confirmed they were in talks with interested candidates but refused to confirm if there was someone already shortlisted for the job.

"At this point there is no name to be singled out as this is just an initial stage of discussion with interested parties," Artaldi said, as quoted by the Telegraph.

You may be interested in: