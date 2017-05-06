Tennessee wide receiver Josh Smith arrested after alleged altercation with roommate

Tennessee wide receiver Josh Smith was arrested after he allegedly got into a drunken altercation with his roommate.

Smith was booked by the Knoxville Police Department on a charge of misdemeanor domestic assault. Per police, the fight happened after roommate Kennedy Foster locked his bedroom door and Smith allegedly tried to check on him. Foster allegedly suffered facial injuries in the incident.

From the Knoxville-News Sentinel:

Foster’s face was severely injured, according to the report, and he experienced difficulty recalling what had happened. In the report, Smith stated that he and Foster had started drinking around 10 p.m. Friday and admitted to kicking down the door out of concern for Foster’s well-being. Smith claimed in the report that he was then tackled by Foster and a fight between the two began. According to the report, Smith claims to have left the room afterward. Smith states in the report that he did not injure Foster’s face during the altercation in the bedroom, but that he intervened when Foster began an altercation with a third roommate, Malcolm Stokes. Smith stated that he kicked Foster in the face twice while Foster lay on the ground.

Smith was arrested after the two were at the emergency room.

A spokesperson for Tennessee said the school was aware of the incident. Smith, a senior in 2017, had 13 catches for 97 yards and a touchdown in 2016. His best season was in 2015 when he had 23 catches for 307 yards and two scores in 10 games.

