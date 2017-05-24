Tennessee officially announces addition of James Daniel

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Tennessee has officially announced the addition of Howard graduate transfer James Daniel, who was the nation's leading Division I scorer in 2015-16.

School officials said Tuesday that the 6-foot guard had signed with Tennessee. Daniel had tweeted Tennessee's logo with the message #vol4life and told ESPN on Monday that he was joining the Volunteers.

Because Daniel has graduated, he can play for Tennessee this season rather than sitting out a year as a regular transfer.

Daniel averaged 27.1 points in 2015-16 to lead Division I. He played just two games last season due to an ankle injury.

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said in a release that ''he recognized that our program has a lot of positive momentum and it means a lot to us that this was an important factor for him.''

