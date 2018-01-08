Tennessee DT McKenzie says on Instagram he's entering draft

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Tennessee junior defensive tackle Kahlil McKenzie has posted on Instagram that he's entering the NFL draft.

McKenzie thanked Tennessee's fans ''for embracing me through the ups and downs through these past 3 years.'' He added that ''Knoxville will always be my second home and I will love y'all tomorrow as much as I do now and have my entire life.''

He also thanked his teammates and coaches.

McKenzie, who is listed as 6-foot-3 and 320 pounds, recorded 35 tackles and two sacks this season after a pectoral injury limited him to seven games in 2016. He's the son of Oakland Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie.

McKenzie joins running back John Kelly and defensive back Rashaan Gaulden as Tennessee players bypassing their final seasons of eligibility to enter the draft.

