Ten things MLB teams wish they could take back

The day after Christmas is known as the biggest return day of the year. People flock to stores across the land to return or exchange gifts they received from loved (or not so loved) ones. But people aren’t the the only ones who want to return gifts they’ve received. MLB teams also got a number of questionable, uh, “gifts” throughout the year, and there’s no question they want to return them. Here are ten teams who probably want to return a few things they’ve gotten this year.

Arizona Diamondbacks

It cannot be overstated how much the Diamondbacks keep making their future more difficult with every move they make. It’s impossible now to return that horrible Dansby Swanson-Ender Inciarte-Shelby Miller trade to the store, but there’s somehow one move that looms larger in their futile future. After cleaning house this offseason and firing their GM Dave Stewart (among others), they failed to fire Tony La Russa. Instead, they stripped him of his title of Chief Baseball Officer and so now he’s just their chief baseball analyst and adviser. The new GM, Mike Hazen, won’t have to report to La Russa like Stewart did, but La Russa is still in the organization doing baseball things. I’m not sure how D-backs ownership decided that La Russa deserved to keep his job, considering that his title was Chief Baseball Officer and their fired GM reported to him. Somehow they rationalized it by giving La Russa less to do, but it couldn’t be more clear that keeping him around isn’t going to help anyone.

Boston Red Sox

Is it possible to take someone’s retirement back to the store? Because if it is, the Red Sox should exchange David Ortiz’s retirement immediately. The talented slugger ended his 20-year MLB career with one of his best years ever, and he looked like had had more in the tank. Now, the Red Sox don’t *need* Ortiz next season. They have a tremendous amount of talent on their team. But there’s a Big Papi shaped hole nonetheless, and wouldn’t you like to see this team with both him AND Chris Sale? There has to be a way to make that happen.

Chicago White Sox

Can you return slashed up jerseys to the store? Probably not, but the White Sox should try anyway. Chris Sale took a pair of scissors to the White Sox’s 1976 throwback jerseys in July because he really, really didn’t want to wear them. Sale was suspended for five games, and the whole incident made everyone look bad. Sale looked slightly insane for cutting up the jerseys instead of biting the bullet and wearing them, and the White Sox management looked absolutely ridiculous for making their star pitcher wear a jersey that he very emphatically didn’t want to wear.

That’s not a baseball jersey. That’s a bad 1970s polyester shirt that you’d find in a thrift store. The collar is outrageous. I can’t blame Sale for not wanting to put that thing on his body. Just because a uniform was worn in the 1970s doesn’t mean it should be part of a throwback night. Some things should just be forgotten. Like those jerseys.

Do the Rockies know that Ian Desmond isn't actually a first baseman? (Getty Images)

Colorado Rockies

The Rockies only signed Ian Desmond 19 days ago, but considering what they want to do with him, something tells me they’re going to regret this pretty quickly. They want Desmond to become a first baseman, after spending seven years as a shortstop and one year as a center fielder. Desmond’s bat might play well in the thin air of Coors Field, but he’s far from the slugging first baseman that most teams need. He hits 20-25 homers a year, and just how many more will he really be able to hit at Coors? And one more time: they signed him to play a position that he doesn’t actually play. Something tells me just might be revisiting this one next year when we look at things that MLB teams wish they could take back in 2017.

