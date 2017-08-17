Ten players you should make a priority in PPR fantasy drafts

You know you love it – well not Andy Behrens. The guys scampering all over the field catching eight passes a game, and you sitting back and racking up the points for every ball they haul in. It’s what’s made point per reception (PPR) — and all of its spinoffs — such a popular scoring version.

You might look for a slot receiver who needs eight catches to reach 100 yards rather than a deep threat, who only needs two to reach that mark but that’s the only two he gets. You might look for a third-down back rather than a goal-line one. Whatever the strategy, it’s important to shuffle your draft board to account for scoring changes. Here’s a list of guys you should consider moving up at least a few spots if you’re playing PPR.

Wide Receivers

Pierre Garçon – San Francisco 49ers

The list of receivers in San Francisco aren’t exactly the most inspiring. It’s Garçon, Marquise Goodwin and Jeremy Kerley at the top of the depth chart. There’s not a lot fantasy upside when it comes to the 49er roster in general. But you can absolutely find a gem in the rough here with Garçon, who’s reuniting with his old OC, Kyle Shanahan. Garçon put up 113 catches for 1346 yards and five touchdowns in 2017. Now obviously we shouldn’t expect close to that in his new home and now at 31 years old. He’s one of the most consistent receivers in the league in terms of targets, and he hasn’t missed a game since 2012. In a PPR league, he’s deserving of a spot on your roster, and with an ADP of nearly 110, he will come cheap.

Cole Beasley – Dallas Cowboys

Beasley was one of the most reliable receivers in the league last year, reeling in 76 percent of his targets, third-best in the league among WRs who qualified. Beasley a great slot guy: he’s outstanding after the catch and for fantasy purposes, his hog rate of 16.3 (10th-best in the league, per Player Profiler) stands out. The Cowboys, who called the fewest pass plays in the league last year, face a much more difficult schedule this year and will be without Ezekiel Elliott for their first six games. Both point to more pass plays in 2017, and, in turn, an uptick in production for Beasley. He’s currently the 49th wide receiver being drafted. That’s a steal for the production you will get in return.

Willie Snead – New Orleans Saints

In NFL history, only 10 players have had at least 200 targets for at least 140 receptions and 1,800 yards on at least 13 yards per reception in their first two seasons. You could probably guess most of those names easily — names like Randy Moss, Isaac Bruce, Odell Beckham Jr., Larry Fitzgerald and Andre Johnson. Then there are a few you’d hear and say to yourself “Oh, that makes sense” — names like Mike Evans, Marques Colston, Amari Cooper and A.J. Green. And then there’s Willie Snead. Playing in the pass-heavy New Orleans offense is obviously a huge fantasy benefit for any wide out. And Snead has more than taken advantage; with Brandin Cooks in New England, Snead should take even more advantage. You should, too, considering Snead is being drafted in the mid-80s despite being in line for his best season as a pro.

Kenny Britt – Cleveland Browns

Britt deserves some sort of award for managing a 1,000-yard, five-touchdown season for the absolutely awful Rams offense. In fact, it was his best year as a pro. After finishing 23rd in PPR points per game last year, he comes into this season the 41st-ranked wide receiver in the draft per our experts, though he’s not even being drafted in the top 50. Yes, going from Los Angeles to Cleveland isn’t exactly an upgrade, but Britt will be the team’s No. 1 wide receiver, and given the fact that Terrelle Pryor saw 140 targets as just that last year, Britt should be in line for another very solid year at the least, and perhaps even a relatively consistent starter.

Zay Jones/Anquan Boldin – Buffalo Bills

Want a deep, deep PPR sleeper? A guy to take that many others might not even have on their draft board? Zay Jones is your man. He’s 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds — almost the exact same measurements as recently traded Sammy Watkins — and the all-time FBS receptions leader. With Watkins gone and Jordan Matthews injured, Jones is the de-facto top guy in Buffalo for now. That is, unless the ageless Anquan Boldin fills that role, which he very well could do. Last year, Boldin registered 67 catches for 584 yards and eight touchdowns. He was 36. Only Jerry Rice, Terrell Owens and Tony Gonzalez have done that. He finished tied for second in the entire NFL with 14 red zone receptions. Both Jones and Boldin are going late in drafts — they have very similar ADP (both in 120s) — and either (or both) could provide value. If you’re looking high floor, go with the uber-consistent Boldin. If you’re looking high ceiling, go with the talented youngster Jones.

