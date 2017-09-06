Ten MLB storylines to watch in the final month of the regular season

The Major League Baseball postseason is approaching quickly. In just a few weeks, teams will duke it out until only one is left standing.

Until then, there’s plenty to sort out during the regular season. With roughly four weeks to go, there are a number of exciting things to watch. Who will win the final American League wild card? Will Aaron Judge get it together? Where the heck is Bryce Harper?

Let’s not get ahead of ourselves, though. Below, we’ve compiled 10 of the most interesting storylines to watch as the regular season concludes. Some division races may be over, but there’s still plenty of drama around the league.

The Dodgers are trying to get back on track.

CAN THE DODGERS REBOUND FROM THEIR COLD SPELL?

The question for the Los Angeles Dodgers was once, “How many games can they win?” Now it’s more like, “Will they ever win back-to-back games again?” The Dodgers are mired in a slump in which they’ve lost 10 of their last 11 games entering play Wednesday. The only reason that’s not too big of a deal is they had 90 wins on Aug. 24. Their falloff has lined up with a 12-game winning streak by the second-place Arizona Diamondbacks. Still, they’re 11.5 back in the NL West. So, no, the world isn’t crumbling for the Dodgers, but it will be interesting to watch where they go from here. Do they rebound and go on another hot streak or do they hiccup into the postseason? (Mike Oz)

WHICH TEAM WILL WIN THE SECOND AL WILD CARD SPOT?

The most exciting playoff race is the American League wild card, where roughly seven teams are still in the hunt. Notice we said “exciting,” and not best. Every one of those clubs has significant flaws, though the Los Angeles Angels made the biggest moves at the waiver deadline. They could be the favorite, though the Minnesota Twins refuse to go away. The Texas Rangers could be the sleeper, though. They are just 1.5 games out and have the best run differential of the group. (Chris Cwik)

CAN THE ROCKIES HOLD ON?

After finding themselves with a 7.5 game lead for the National League wild card at the All-Star break, the Colorado Rockies have stumbled in the second half. The team posted a record under .500 for the first time all year in August, and now hold a three game lead in that second wild card spot. They are still in the driver’s seat, but things are getting worrisome. It doesn’t help that the club hasn’t made the postseason since 2009. It’s possible that will add some unnecessary pressure as the club fights to end that drought. (Cwik)

The Yankees need Aaron Judge to get right.

AARON JUDGE’S SECOND-HALF SLUMP AND THE MVP

Speaking of people who have fallen off a cliff, here’s Aaron Judge. The New York Yankees rookie phenom was THE story of baseball’s first half and now … has anybody seen Aaron Judge? Oh, there he is, hitting .183 since the All-Star break with just eight homers. Ouch! Lucky for the Yankees, Gary Sanchez has gotten hot and helped keep them strong in the playoff hunt. But Judge’s slump has severely hurt his MVP chances. No one is going to take the AL Rookie of the Year from Judge, but Jose Altuve and Mike Trout have zoomed past him in Wins Above Replacement, so the MVP award probably isn’t coming to the Bronx unless Judge turns this around in September. (Oz)

