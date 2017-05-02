Ted Lindsay Award Finalists: Burns vs. Crosby vs. McDavid

The National Hockey League Players’ Association announced Tuesday Brent Burns of the San Jose Sharks, Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins, and Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers are finalists for the Ted Lindsay Award, which is presented “to the most outstanding player in the NHL” as voted on by fellow players in the NHLPA.

[Follow Puck Daddy on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Tumblr]

Who will go home with the hardware in Las Vegas on June 21?

Why Brent Burns Deserves The Lindsay

From the NHLPA:

Burns, of Barrie, Ontario, Canada, played in all 82 regular season games for the San Jose Sharks in 2016-17, and he helped his club qualify for the playoffs in the Western Conference. Burns led all NHL defencemen in goals (29), points (76), points per game (0.93), game-winning goals (6), and his total shots on goal (320) led the league, while he finished ninth in league scoring. Burns also set single-season franchise records for goals and points by a defenceman. He is the first defenceman to be voted a finalist in 17 years (since Chris Pronger, 1999-00); if selected, he would become only the second defenceman (following Bobby Orr, 1974-75) to receive the Award. Burns is a first-time Ted Lindsay Award finalist.

Few players have more fun playing hockey than Brent Burns. He arrives at the rink looking like giant leprechaun on prom night. He has a beard that a family of opossums lives in. Oh and he’s a pretty good defenseman. Nominated for the Norris Trophy this year, Burns nearly hit thirty goals before a dry spell at the end of the regular season.

Why Sidney Crosby Deserves The Lindsay

From the NHLPA:

Crosby, of Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia, Canada, played in 75 regular season games for the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016-17. Following a Stanley Cup-winning season, he captained the Penguins to the second-best record in the Eastern Conference. Crosby won his second Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy for scoring the most goals in the NHL (44). He tied for second in both points (89) and even-strength goals (30), while he placed second in points per game (1.19) and fifth in power-play goals (14). Crosby is one of six three-time recipients (Guy Lafleur, Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, Jaromir Jagr, Alexander Ovechkin) — a group he joined after he was voted the Ted Lindsay Award recipient in back-to-back seasons (2012-13, 2013-14). He also received the Award in his second season (2006-07).

(Reminder: the finalists are determined before the playoffs.)

The Penguins were nothing short of a triage center this season with so many injured players. Crosby, missing seven games, still put up 89 points with whomever he was on the ice with.

Why Connor McDavid Deserves The Lindsay

From the NHLPA:

McDavid, of Richmond Hill, Ontario, Canada, played in all 82 regular season games for the Edmonton Oilers in 2016-17. In his second NHL season, he captained the Oilers to the fourth-most points in the Western Conference and the club’s first playoff berth since 2006. McDavid won his first Art Ross Trophy for scoring the most points (100), while leading the NHL in assists (70), points per game (1.22), even-strength assists (45) and even-strength points (71). He also finished fourth in average ice-time per game among forwards (21:07) and third among forwards in power-play assists (24). He is looking to become the third Oilers player (Gretzky, Mark Messier) to receive the Award. McDavid is a first-time finalist for the Ted Lindsay Award.

At 19-years-old, McDavid donned the ‘C’ for the Oilers becoming the youngest captain in NHL history. He didn’t shy from it; nor did he let blinding hot spotlight of a voracious, playoff-starved hockey market impact his on-ice production. Did we mention this is only his second year, first full season, in the NHL and he had 100 points?

Who Wins The Lindsay?

McDavid. Fellow players know, and have probably been burned by, the talent of McDavid. Without him, the Oilers remain the team we’ve become accustomed to for far too long.

Who Should Win The Lindsay?

McDavid. Not only is he supremely talented, he helped inspire a team to their first playoff berth in over a decade. And c’mon. One and a half seasons in the NHL and he’s already got 148 career points.

– – – – – – –

Jen Neale is an editor for Puck Daddy on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email her at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com or follow her on Twitter! Follow @MsJenNeale_PD.