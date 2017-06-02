Team Dignitas to start Big over Xpecial in Week 1 of NA LCS

Big will be starting over Xpecial on Team Dignitas for Week 1 of the NA LCS (Jeremy Wacker)

Team Dignitas has announced their starting North American League Championship Series roster for the first week of the 2017 Summer Split.

While there aren’t too many surprises, as the League of Legends team has remained largely the same since the 2017 Spring Split, there is one notable change: Terry “Big” Chuong will be playing support over Alex “Xpecial” Chu.

Their Week 1 roster is as follows:

Kim “Ssumday” Chan-ho – Top

Lee “Chaser” Sang-hyun – Jungle

Jang “Keane” Lae-young – Mid

Benjamin “LOD” deMunck – AD carry

Terry “Big” Chuong – Support

Big played for Echo Fox’s Challenger Series team Delta Fox last split. Before that, he was a substitute for Apex before the team was purchased and merged with Dignitas by the Philadelphia 76ers.

Team Dignitas’ new(ish) roster will be making its first NA LCS appearance against Team Envy on June 3. For more, head over to the Yahoo Esports League of Legends hub.

