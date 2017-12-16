Teacher's homeroom class surprises him with tickets to a Duke basketball game

Bill Slayton’s students surprised him with a touching gift Thursday morning. (@NelsonWerber)

Three weeks before fourth-ranked Duke hosts unbeaten Florida State in a marquee ACC basketball matchup, some of Bill Slayton’s students asked the longtime Blue Devils fan if he wanted to watch the game with them.

Little did Slayton know the watch party was merely a ruse to ensure he didn’t make other plans on Dec. 30.

For the past three years, Slayton has served as a mentor and academic adviser to the 15 students in his homeroom class at Porter-Gaud School in Charleston, S.C. The longtime English teacher has made such an impact in the lives of his students that they decided to do something special for him as part of their class-wide Secret Santa gift exchange.

As some of the students threw around ideas for what to buy Slayton over dinner a few weeks ago, senior Alex Hannegan kept thinking back to all the early-morning conversations he and his friends had about Duke basketball with Slayton. The former Duke graduate student lives and dies with the Blue Devils even though he had not been to a game at Cameron Indoor Stadium in 15 years.

“I came up with the idea to get him tickets to a Duke game, but at that point I didn’t think it would actually happen,” Hannegan told Yahoo Sports. “Tickets at Cameron are so expensive and I wasn’t sure how much money everyone wanted to spend.”

Much to Hannegan’s surprise, his homeroom classmates quickly got on board with the idea. They pooled together enough money to buy two tickets to the Duke-Florida State game at $300 apiece — one for Slayton and one for his son.

“We’ve had Dr. Slayton for three years as an adviser now and we see him every day,” Hannegan said. “We knew he would be really excited because he loves Duke basketball, so we thought it would be worth the money. He truly cares about his advisees. He loves us and we love him too.”

To make sure Slayton was free the day of the Duke-Florida State game, Hannegan and his friends came up with the idea of pretending to throw a watch party. When they finally presented Slayton with his gift on Thursday morning, they told him there had been a venue for the watch party had changed.

Slayton opened a red stocking to find a thank you letter, two basketball tickets and a Duke necktie. He was so moved by the heartfelt gift it initially left him speechless.

He’s done so much for us, had to do something for him #homeroom pic.twitter.com/bw4loie0Bs — Nelson Werber (@NelsonWerber) December 14, 2017





One of Hannegan’s classmates took video of Slayton’s reaction. That minute-long clip has since spread quickly on social media, catching the attention of local and national media and even Duke assistant coach Jon Scheyer.

Can someone help connect me to this teacher? Awesome gift from students and an even better reaction! https://t.co/a0YH4C2VYx — Jon Scheyer (@JonScheyer) December 16, 2017





News coverage of the class’ gesture has come as a total surprise to Hannegan and his friends.

“I didn’t expect it to blow up like this,” he said. “We were just trying to make Dr. Slayton happy.”

