Taylor homers late as Nats salvage split with Phillies

Washington Nationals' Adam Lind, right, throws to Trea Turner on a rundown against Philadelphia Phillies' Freddy Galvis, left, between second and third base after Galvis hit an RBI-double in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Philadelphia. Odubel Herrera and Maikel Franco scored. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Nationals ace Max Scherzer endured through a scary line drive to grind out six innings, Michael Taylor hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the eighth and Washington overcame another dodgy bullpen outing for a 6-5 victory and a doubleheader split with the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday night.

Bryce Harper went 3 for 4 with an RBI double in Game 2. He also hit his 12th home run in Game 1, but Philadelphia won the opener of the day-night affair 4-3 after Washington's third blown save in six games.

In Game 2, Freddy Galvis gave Philadelphia another lead against the bullpen when his two-run triple off Jacob Turner (2-1) put the Phillies ahead 5-4 in the eighth.

After striking out three times, Taylor homered off Pat Neshek (0-1), belting a first-pitch slider off the left field foul pole. The runs were Neshek's first allowed this season.

Matt Albers worked the ninth for his second save after Shawn Kelley blew a save in Game 1. Ty Kelly had a tiebreaking single during a three-run ninth in the day game.

Scherzer was drilled in his left knee by Michael Saunders' shot in the fourth inning and went tumbling. He popped to his feet quickly but returned immediately to the infield grass. He was still grimacing several minutes later while being examined by a member of the Nationals' medical staff.

Scherzer eventually got to his feet, threw three warmup pitches and gave a thumps-up sign, sending manager Dusty Baker back to the dugout.

Scherzer allowed two runs in the fourth and another in the sixth but escaped further damage when Brock Stassi was tagged out at home trying to score after misreading an infield single.

A CALL FOR HELP

After watching his bullpen blow a two-run lead in the early game, Baker said he's open to the team making a move.

''You're always pushing for a trade, but there ain't nobody trading right now,'' Baker said. ''Sometimes you have no choice but to have patience. Nobody's going to drop you down a knockdown closer out of the sky until there's some teams out of it.''

In Game 1, Aaron Altherr opened the ninth with his eighth homer. Maikel Franco and Cameron Rupp hit consecutive doubles off Kelley (3-1), and Galvis walked before Kelly's clutch swing lifted Philadelphia to its third win in 14 games.

''That's how it's been against these guys all year,'' Altherr said of the Nationals relievers, who entered Sunday with a combined NL-worst 5.18 ERA. ''We know their bullpen has been struggling a little bit.''

Joaquin Benoit (1-2) pitched a scoreless eighth for Philadelphia, and Hector Neris finished for his fourth save.

HOMER HAPPY

Harper has homered five times in nine games against the Phillies, even after missing an entire series with a groin injury.

FINALLY GOT HIM

Altherr was 7 for his last 16 with five home runs entering Sunday night's game, in which he went 0 for 3 and got hit by Scherzer in the fourth.

IT'S BEEN A WHILE

Jeremy Hellickson made his fourth start of the season against Washington in Game 1, in and Philadelphia's 34th game. That's the earliest a Phillies starter has seen a team that many times since Jumbo Elliott faced the Brooklyn Dodgers a fourth time in the 32nd game of the 1931 season.

TRAINERS ROOM

Phillies: INF Howie Kendrick (abdominal strain) is about to begin swinging the bat and will have at least one rehab game before returning, manager Pete Mackanin said.

Nationals: LF Jayson Werth was out of the lineup for both games after leaving Saturday night's game because of groin tightness. Baker said he'll be re-evaluated Monday.

UP NEXT

Phillies: Have a day off before RHP Jerad Eickhoff (0-3, 4.76) starts the opener of Philadelphia's first interleague series Tuesday, a three-game set in Texas.

Nationals: Are also off Monday before RHP Stephen Strasburg looks to improve upon his 3-2 record and 2.51 ERA against the Pirates to open a series in Pittsburgh.

---

