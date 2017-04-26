Taylor gets two-game ban for Coleman leg-break challenge

Neil Taylor has been given a two-match ban in World Cup qualifying for the tackle that broke the leg of Seamus Coleman, the Football Association of Wales has confirmed.

The Aston Villa full-back was sent off for a crude lunge on Coleman in the 0-0 draw between Wales and the Republic of Ireland on March 24.

Coleman underwent surgery on a broken right tibia and fibula and is unlikely to play again until the autumn, although he returned to Everton's training ground for the next stage of his rehabilitation this week.

The FAW announced on Wednesday that FIFA has decided to suspend Taylor for two games, meaning he will miss Wales' next two qualifiers against Serbia on June 11 and Austria on September 2.

Seamus Coleman Ireland Wales WC Qualifier More

Coleman expressed his thanks for the messages of support he has received in recent weeks, as he spent time in Ireland to begin his recovery.

"Until something like this happens you don't always realise how fortunate you are to play for this club, to play for the national team and to have all that support behind me," the 28-year-old told Everton's official website.

"I always knew this was a great club, a special club. I never wanted this injury to happen but it has reminded me that the club is amazing, as is the support I had from all the fans.

"I try to get involved as much as I can and help people outside of the game and I think I got that support back 10 times over.

"I couldn't possibly thank everyone because there's too many but everyone has played their part so far and it's my job now to do the rest and get back on that pitch.

"I've had tough journeys before in the past. It hasn't been a smooth journey to play for Everton and to captain my country.

"I'm a fighter and there's a part of me that's looking forward to this challenge. It's something to start all over again and fight for."