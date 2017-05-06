Today the Los Angeles Rams announced that wide receiver Tavon Austin will miss OTAs after undergoing surgery.

Austin had been participating in voluntary workouts with the Rams before deciding to have the surgery.

According to LA Times’ Gary Klein, the surgery the Austin underwent was an arthroscopic procedure in his left wrist.

Last season, Austin had career highs in targets (106), receptions (58), and yards (509).

Austin is one of two receivers returning from last season, along with Bradley Marquez and is being looked at as the “go-to” receiver for second year quarter back Jared Goff.

