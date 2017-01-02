Tannehill might return to Dolphins practice this week

FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016 file photo, Miami Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore (8) looks to pass, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Miami Gardens, Fla. Matt Moore last started an NFL game in the 2011 season finale, when the Miami Dolphins beat the New York Jets and Todd Bowles was his coach. Well, Bowles is on the other sideline now, and the veteran quarterback is stepping in for Ryan Tannehill on Saturday night, Dec. 17, 2016 at MetLife Stadium when the AFC East rivals meet for the second time this season.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) -- Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase says he doesn't know whether injured quarterback Ryan Tannehill will return to practice this week for the team's first playoff game since 2008.

The Dolphins play at Pittsburgh on Sunday and will be seeking their first postseason victory in 16 years.

Tannehill missed the final three regular-season games with a sprained left knee, and Matt Moore has gone 2-1 filling in at quarterback.

If Tannehill returns to practice, Gase said he doubts he'll wait until the end of the week to decide on the starter at quarterback. Gase said he wants to be sure he doesn't jeopardize Tannehill's long-term health.

Cornerback Byron Maxwell (ankle) and linebacker Jelani Jenkins (knee) might also return this week.

