Tampa Bay Rays: Evan Longoria

The Rays were banking on Longoria becoming the face of the franchise from the time they made him the No. 3 pick in the 2006 draft and he didn't disappoint. He reached the majors in mid-April 2008, and just six days later he signed a six-year, $17.5 million contract that included three team options. That season Longoria led Tampa Bay on its unexpected charge to the World Series and he has helped them reach the postseason three other times, the last in 2013. His wild-card-spot-winning, walk-off home run to beat the Yankees on the final day of the 2011 season remains one of the most iconic moments in the history of the franchise, one he leads in games, home runs, RBIs and slugging percentage. He earned a much bigger payday, cashing in with a six-year, $100 million contract that just started this year, ensuring he'll be an anchor for the Rays for years to come.