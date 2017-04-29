Tampa Bay Buccaneers: B+

Not sure anyone expected TE O.J. Howard to be around at pick No. 19. The Bucs almost had to take him there-he’ll bolster their run game with his blocking, and his pairing with Cameron Brate will cause significant mismatch problems for opposing defenses. S Justin Evans (No. 50), an aggressive defender, should find his way onto the field early. Those are the main cogs of this class. WR Chris Godwin (No. 84) is interesting as a downfield threat, but he’s no better than the fifth or sixth option in the passing game. LB Kendall Beckwith (No. 107) is coming off an ACL injury and doesn’t really land at a spot of need. Pick No. 162, RB Jeremy McNichols, is one to file away for those fantasy drafts. He’s a sleeper option if he can win time.

This article was originally published on SI.com