Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Projected record: 10–6

This team feels like the 2013 Panthers, with a third-year quarterback about to come into his own and a young, hungry defense. The Bucs were mathematically in playoff contention heading into the last Sunday of last season, and now they have the best receiving tandem in the division in DeSean Jackson and Mike Evans. If Jameis Winston can stay calm and not turn the ball over (he has thrown 33 picks in his first two years), this Bucs team can win the division for the first time since 2007.

Pivotal game: Week 5 vs. Patriots. Just like those ’13 Panthers, the Bucs get to test the Patriots in a night game at home. Tampa Bay held up well in their flexed primetime game last year, a 26–20 loss in Dallas. Now comes the real challenge in what will be their most anticipated home game in years.