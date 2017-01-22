Takrees rallies from last in Aqueduct's Interborough Stakes

NEW YORK (AP) -- Takrees rallied from last place to win the $100,000 Interborough Stakes for fillies and mares in the rain and fog at Aqueduct on Sunday.

Hot City Girl and Disco Chick were locked in a speed duel while Takrees trailed in the six-horse field. Disco Chick won that battle and appeared to be on her way to victory until Takrees emerged in deep stretch.

The 4-year-old trained by Kiaran McLaughlin surged to win by a neck, her third victory in 11 starts and first in a stakes.

Iran Ortiz Jr. was aboard for the six furlongs in 1:11.70.

Takrees paid $7.40, $4.20 and $2.50.

Disco Chick returned $5.40 and $3.30. Hot City Girl held third as the 9-5 favorite, paying $2.50 to show.