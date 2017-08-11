Take a look at Notre Dame's new locker room (Video)

Notre Dame players have one heck of a locker room to use at Notre Dame Stadium for the next few years.

The school unveiled its new football locker room Thursday. Here’s what it looks like — it’s hard not to see the resemblances to an old Catholic church. The theme of the renovations was “Bigger than brick” because according to the school, “back in Notre Dame’s 1930 Alumnus magazine, it was stated “Notre Dame is bigger than brick and far more than mortar.”

Here’s how the Fighting Irish players reacted when they got the first glimpse of their new facilities. We’re glad that the shower area got a thorough look-over. Always important to not stink after a postgame shower.

Notre Dame opens the season at home vs. Temple before hosting Georgia on Sept. 9. In addition to the locker rooms, there’s a new video board at the stadium along with some other features.









– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is the editor of Dr. Saturday and From the Marbles on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at nickbromberg@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @NickBromberg