T.J. Lang calls Ndamukong Suh a psychopath, in a good way

New Lions guard T.J. Lang was formerly a Packer, meaning he took on the Lions twice a year. For five of those years, playing against Detroit meant lining up against Ndamukong Suh, and Lang has some interesting memories of that.

Lang said on Pardon My Take that having to play against Suh was a nightmare.

“I hated it. I’ve never played against a more literal psychopath in my life,” Lang said. “Guy was a nut job.”

Lang later clarified on Twitter that when you’re talking about the hand-to-hand combat that is life in the NFL trenches, calling someone a psychopath and a nut job is paying the highest of compliments.

“I would take this as a compliment if someone said that about me as a player,” Lang wrote.

Psychopath and nut job aren’t compliments in most lines of work, but most lines of work are not like playing on the line in the NFL.