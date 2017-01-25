Swanigan's 25, 17 help No. 20 Purdue beat Michigan St 84-73

Purdue's Carsen Edwards, left, goes up for a layup against Michigan State's Alvin Ellis III, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) -- Caleb Swanigan had 25 points and 17 rebounds, helping No. 20 Purdue pull away to beat Michigan State 84-73 on Tuesday night.

The Boilermakers (17-4, 6-2 Big Ten) have won three straight, helping them have their best eight-game record in the conference since 2010-11.

The Spartans (12-9, 4-4) have lost three straight and four of five, forcing them to turn it around soon to improve their chances of playing in a 20th straight NCAA Tournament.

Michigan State's Miles Bridges did his part with 33 points, breaking Scott Skiles' freshman scoring record of 32 set in 1983 against Ohio State.

The Boilermakers were simply too big and balanced for the undersized and short-handed Spartans, whose biggest players, Gavin Schilling and Ben Carter, are out with knee injuries.

The 6-foot-9, 250-pound Swanigan led the way with his nation-leading 17th double-double. Unlike Bridges, he had help.

Purdue's Carsen Edwards scored 12 points, Isaac Haas had 11 while Vincent Edwards, P.J. Thompson and Dakota Mathias added 10 points apiece.

The Spartans didn't have a second player score in double figures.

Purdue took control of the game in the second half, getting post players Kenny Goins and Nick Ward in foul trouble, after trailing by as many as eight points in the first half.

THE BIG PICTURE

Purdue: The big Boilermakers are tough to beat with their size inside and outside shooting. And with coach Matt Painter, they always appear to play hard.

Michigan State: The Spartans are reeling, and their Hall of Fame coach, Tom Izzo, will be challenged to turn them around. If they can't find a second or third scorer, their NCAA Tournament streak may end.

UP NEXT

Purdue: Plays at Nebraska on Sunday.

Michigan State: Hosts rival Michigan on Sunday.

