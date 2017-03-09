Suspended Raiders player Aldon Smith detained after crash

FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2015, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, right, is injured as he is tackled by Oakland Raiders outside linebacker Aldon Smith in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh. Authorities say the suspended Raiders player was detained in San Francisco on Thursday morning, March 9, 2017. after an SUV he was a passenger in collided with an undercover San Francisco police car, injuring two officers. Smith was detained for public intoxication. (AP Photo/Don Wright, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Authorities say suspended Oakland Raiders player Aldon Smith was detained in San Francisco after an SUV he was riding in crashed into an undercover police car, injuring two officers.

Bay Area news station KTVU reports (http://bit.ly/2lItypu ) that the officers were taken to a hospital Thursday for injuries that weren't life-threatening.

Police say Smith was detained for public intoxication. Officer Robert Rueca said he wasn't arrested.

The woman driving the SUV was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving.

Smith has played less than 20 games in the last three seasons. The NFL had been expected to review his status this month after he received a one-year suspension for violating the league's rules on substance abuse.

Smith's agent didn't immediately respond to a phone message seeking comment. NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy had no comment Thursday.

Information from: KTVU-TV.