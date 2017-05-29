Surging Rockies host slumping Mariners

DENVER -- The Seattle Mariners can only hope that after a much-needed win Sunday in Boston, two games against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field can help revive their sputtering offense as they try to climb out of last place in the American League West.

Seattle (22-29) has lost seven of its past nine games and 12 of 17.

Meanwhile, the Rockies (33-19) own the best record in the National League and have not lost a series since they dropped three of four to the Washington Nationals at Coors Field in late April. Colorado has subsequently won eight series and split one.

"That's all we want to do is win series and keep things going one at a time," Colorado catcher Tony Wolters said Sunday after the Rockies won the rubber game from the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Mariners and Rockies, who last met in 2015, will play Monday and Tuesday at Coors Field and Wednesday and Thursday at Safeco Field. In interleague play this season, the Mariners are 5-3 and the Rockies are 2-1.

Tyler Chatwood (4-6, 4.50) will start Monday for the Rockies against Sam Gaviglio (0-1, 1.38). It will be the fourth career appearance and third start for Gaviglio, 27, who made his major league debut May 11 and got his first big league start May 18.

In his last start, Wednesday at Washington, Gaviglio allowed six hits and five runs (one earned) in six innings, taking a 5-1 loss. The Monday game will be Gaviglio's first appearance against the Rockies.

The Mariners are 2-4 on a trip that went from Washington to Boston and concludes in Colorado. They had scored nine runs in eight games after enduring back-to-back shutouts at Boston but rebounded Sunday to beat the Red Sox 5-0 behind former Rockies pitcher Christian Bergman. The Seattle offense halted a scoreless streak that lasted 23 innings.

After the win Sunday, Mariners manager Scott Servais said, "Our offensive approach was much more aggressive on the fastball. Guys showed up ready to play today.

"It hasn't been easy for us. It's been a struggle. I thought (Saturday) we probably hit rock bottom. And the only way to get out of the bottom is to start crawling up. Hopefully we're on the right path."

On Saturday, the Mariners were blanked 6-0 by Boston left-hander Brian Johnson, who threw a complete-game five hitter in a spot start after being recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket. Johnson was optioned back to the minors after the game. It was Johnson's third career start and the first nine-inning complete game of his professional career, making the loss even more humbling for Seattle.

The Mariners are 9-20 on the road. The Rockies have improved their record at Coors Field to 15-11.

Chatwood is 0-1 with a 7.11 ERA in one career start against the Mariners. He was pitching for the Los Angeles Angels in that game on Aug. 6, 2011.

Chatwood is 2-3 with a 6.18 ERA this season in five starts at Coors Field. He won his last outing 7-2 at Philadelphia on Wednesday, giving up one hit in seven scoreless innings with four walks and eight strikeouts.

After surrendering nine homers in 36 2/3 innings in his first six starts, Chatwood has not yielded a homer in his past four starts spanning 23 1/3 innings.

Rockies manager Bud Black has said Chatwood's four-pitch mix could enable him to be one of the better pitchers in the National League. However, for that to happen, Black believes Chatwood must not be overly reliant on his fastball, which can reach 97 mph, and slider, incorporating his curveball and changeup more.

"I think the last couple starts he has been better at that," Black said. "A pitcher has to have conviction in that, too. He's got 97 (mph) and a hard slider. It doesn't happen overnight -- the conviction in all four pitches. We've seen it in certain stretches of a game. It can't be all hard, hard, hard. There's got to be separation in velocity."