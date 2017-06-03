Surging Astros send out McCullers to face Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Houston Astros and their eight-game winning streak will have the hottest pitcher in the American League on their side as they play the Texas Rangers on Saturday.

Right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. (6-1, 2.48 ERA) was the reigning American League Pitcher of the Month after a May that saw him go 4-0 with a 0.99 ERA.

McCullers will square off against Texas right-hander Andrew Cashner (2-4, 2.92 ERA), who grew up outside Houston. Cashner will be looking to help the Rangers end a slide in which they've lost nine of 12 games, including a 7-1 decision to Houston on Friday.

Trying to figure out a way to get to McCullers will be tough for the Rangers given the momentum he has going. Opponents hit just .164 against him during his magical May.

"Things really worked out for me this month," McCullers said. "I feel like I threw the ball really well, but the month's over. I'm really looking forward to getting back out there, trying to put the same production that I've been for the guys out there again."

As good as McCullers was in May, beating the Rangers will be another story. McCullers is winless in four career starts against Texas and has a 6.27 career ERA. He did pitch well in a no-decision against the Rangers earlier this year, allowing two earned runs in 6 1/3 innings.

Cashner can't match the success of McCullers but he's starting to come on. He made his first start of at least seven innings in his last start in beating the Toronto Blue Jays. He's also eager to face the Astros.

"To me it's just another game," Cashner said. "I know I'll hear from a lot of my friends in the area. But I just have to prepare like it's another start. I've been doing this long enough."

One thing working in Cashner's favor is he's starting to get into a groove. He missed most of spring training and the start of the season because of biceps soreness. He'll be making just his 10th start of the season and is hoping his command is better. He's walked 27 batters in 52 1/3 innings.

"That's just a product of being rusty," Cashner said. "That happens to a lot of guys when they're coming off an injury. The good thing is I went seven innings in my last start. That's important because it takes another inning away from the bullpen and lets those guys rest."

Cashner has had quality starts in five of his last six outings and posted a 2.92 ERA in May. He's had some success against Houston, too. He's 2-3 with a 3.77 ERA in his career, including a 2.79 mark as a starter. But he's never been on the winning side of a start against Houston and knows it won't be easy Saturday with the way the Astros are playing.

"They are the team to beat," Cashner said. "I don't know if it's a pump-up game, but they are in first place and the team to beat."