SuperSport United 2-2 Kaizer Chiefs: Late Masilela own goal denies Amakhosi victory

Matsatsantsa rescued a point at the death against PSL title chasing Amakhosi at the Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit

Kaizer Chiefs were forced to share the points against SuperSport United in a Premier Soccer League (PSL) match on Saturday evening.

Amakhosi were looking to bounce back as their PSL title aspirations were dealt a blow after they suffered a defeat against Cape Town City in midweek.

The match promised to be a tightly fought affair as the most recent meeting between the two sides, needed penalties to decide the Nedbank Cup quarter-final encounter, as Matsatsantsa edged out Chiefs.

In the absence of Stuart Baxter, assistant coach Kaitano Tembo continued his role as caretaker coach. The SuperSport coach rang the changes not only to freshen up the line-up, but also to accommodate for the suspended Morgan Gould.

Meanwhile, Chiefs coach Steve Komphela made one change to the side that did duty on Tuesday night. Lucky Baloyi was deployed in the place of the injured George Maluleka. A notable absentee for the second successive game was Itumeleng Khune, meaning youngster Bruce Bvuma was again utilised in Chiefs goal.

The match was played at a frantic pace as SuperSport looked to assert their authority early on. Clayton Daniel’s had a glorious chance from a SuperSport corner, but the defender’s shot was cleared off the line by Tsepo Masilela.

Nevertheless, Chiefs were not to be outdone on the evening and in the 11th minute Bernard Parker was unlucky not to have scored. The 31-year-old showed great determination to beat SuperSport keeper Reyaad Pieterse but his shot cannoned off the woodwork.

Minutes later, the Chiefs’ faithful were sent into wild raptures, as a moment of brilliance by Siphiwe Tshabalala broke the deadlock, with 13 minutes on the clock. The veteran executed an audacious chip from the edge of the area, which left Pieterse stunned.

The goal gave the Glamour Boys a major confidence boost and they began to turn on the style. As the rain began to bucket down at the Mbombela Stadium, Chiefs had yet another chance to double the lead. But this time Pieterse did well to deny Joseph Molangoane from point blanc range.

To SuperSport’s credit they weren’t sitting back and they were rewarded in the 22nd minute. Former Chiefs’ player Mandla Masango, found the equaliser, following some attractive interplay amongst the SuperSport attack. The 27-year-old placed the ball past a despairing Bvuma, at his far past.

However, it was proving to be the Tshabalala show on the night. The midfielder was again on the end of beautiful Chiefs’ move, as he fired home from close range, in the 34th minute. The match continued to thrill the healthy crowd in attendance but there would be no more goals in the half as Chiefs went into the break with the advantage.

The second half saw Chiefs continue to bombard the SuperSport defence. A key factor of Chiefs’ attacking prowess on the night was the role of Ramahlwe Mphahlele. The full-back powered forward on numerous occasions as he offered support to the Chiefs’ midfield.

With the half hour mark approaching, Tshabalala was replaced, due to an injury. The 32-year-old was replaced by Gustavo Paez, who added some more pace to the Chiefs’ attack. Nonetheless, SuperSport also made an attacking change of their own. Exciting winger Thabo Mnyamane, was brought on for Masango.

In the 64th minute, another Chiefs’ substitute in William Twala latched onto a loose ball in the box, but he could not direct his effort goal wards. Mphahlele was proving a nuisance on the night and he almost grabbed a goal of his own.

The 27-year-old’s shot had Pieterse clinging at straws, as the ball went agonisingly wide of his goal. With under 15 minutes remaining, Molangoane had a chance to seal the victory for Chiefs. But the winger skewed his effort wide of goal, with only Pieterse to beat.

With time running out for SuperSport, youngster Bvuma made a fantastic block as he denied a rampant Thuso Phala. It was end-to-end excitement as Pieterse denied Parker’s swerving effort, almost immediately.

With only a minute left in the match, SuperSport recued a point as Aubrey Modiba’s shot deflected off Masilela and the match ended in a 2-2 stalemate.