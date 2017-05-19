Super Bowl LII Odds

OddsShark recently released their odds for each teams’ chances of winning Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis, Minnesota on February 4, 2018.

To no surprise, the same team that won the Super Bowl last year is a heavy favorite to win once again, the New England Patriots.

The Patriots come in at +350, but this may still be a good bet after they added Brandin Cooks and Stephon Gilmore to an already dominant team. Oh, and they will be getting back Rob Gronkowski.

After New England, there are five teams tied for second place, coming in at +1200.

One surprise that jumped out was the Pittsburg Steelers were not included in that tie for second place. The Steelers made it to the AFC Championship Game last year, and their star running back, Le’Veon Bell, was injured and missed most of the game.

The best bet on this list may the New York Giants at +2000, after acquiring Brandon Marshall and a stellar draft to add the 2nd ranked defense in points a year ago.

Of course, these are all subject to change, as all fans know one injury could change this list entirely.

Here is the complete list:

New England Patriots +350 Dallas Cowboys +1200 Green Bay Packers +1200 Seattle Seahawks +1200 Atlanta Falcons +1200 Oakland Raiders +1200 Pittsburgh Steelers +1600 Houston Texans +1600 Denver Broncos +1800 New York Giants +2000 Kansas City Chiefs +2500 Carolina Panthers +3300 Minnesota Vikings +3300 New Orleans Saints +3300 Indianapolis Colts +3300 Arizona Cardinals +3300 Tennessee Titans +4000 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +4000 Baltimore Ravens +4000 Cincinnati Bengals +5000 Miami Dolphins +5000 Washington Redskins +5000 Philadelphia Eagles +5000 Detroit Lions +6600 Los Angeles Chargers +7500 Buffalo Bills +10000 Jacksonville Jaguars +10000 Chicago Bears +10000 Los Angeles Rams +15000 New York Jets +15000 San Francisco 49ers +20000 Cleveland Browns +20000

