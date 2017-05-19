Super Bowl LII Odds

Bobby Burack
OddsShark recently released their odds for each teams’ chances of winning Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis, Minnesota on February 4, 2018.

To no surprise, the same team that won the Super Bowl last year is a heavy favorite to win once again, the New England Patriots.

The Patriots come in at +350, but this may still be a good bet after they added Brandin Cooks and Stephon Gilmore to an already dominant team. Oh, and they will be getting back Rob Gronkowski.

After New England, there are five teams tied for second place, coming in at +1200.

One surprise that jumped out was the Pittsburg Steelers were not included in that tie for second place. The Steelers made it to the AFC Championship Game last year, and their star running back, Le’Veon Bell, was injured and missed most of the game.

The best bet on this list may the New York Giants at +2000, after acquiring Brandon Marshall and a stellar draft to add the 2nd ranked defense in points a year ago.

Of course, these are all subject to change, as all fans know one injury could change this list entirely.

Here is the complete list:

New England Patriots +350
Dallas Cowboys +1200
Green Bay Packers +1200
Seattle Seahawks +1200
Atlanta Falcons +1200
Oakland Raiders +1200
Pittsburgh Steelers +1600
Houston Texans +1600
Denver Broncos +1800
New York Giants +2000
Kansas City Chiefs +2500
Carolina Panthers +3300
Minnesota Vikings +3300
New Orleans Saints +3300
Indianapolis Colts +3300
Arizona Cardinals +3300
Tennessee Titans +4000
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +4000
Baltimore Ravens +4000
Cincinnati Bengals +5000
Miami Dolphins +5000
Washington Redskins +5000
Philadelphia Eagles +5000
Detroit Lions +6600
Los Angeles Chargers +7500
Buffalo Bills +10000
Jacksonville Jaguars +10000
Chicago Bears +10000
Los Angeles Rams +15000
New York Jets +15000
San Francisco 49ers +20000
Cleveland Browns +20000

 

 

