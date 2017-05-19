Super Bowl LII Odds

OddsShark recently released their odds for each teams’ chances of winning Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis, Minnesota on February 4, 2018.
To no surprise, the same team that won the Super Bowl last year is a heavy favorite to win once again, the New England Patriots.
The Patriots come in at +350, but this may still be a good bet after they added Brandin Cooks and Stephon Gilmore to an already dominant team. Oh, and they will be getting back Rob Gronkowski.
After New England, there are five teams tied for second place, coming in at +1200.
One surprise that jumped out was the Pittsburg Steelers were not included in that tie for second place. The Steelers made it to the AFC Championship Game last year, and their star running back, Le’Veon Bell, was injured and missed most of the game.
The best bet on this list may the New York Giants at +2000, after acquiring Brandon Marshall and a stellar draft to add the 2nd ranked defense in points a year ago.
Of course, these are all subject to change, as all fans know one injury could change this list entirely.
Here is the complete list:
|New England Patriots
|+350
|Dallas Cowboys
|+1200
|Green Bay Packers
|+1200
|Seattle Seahawks
|+1200
|Atlanta Falcons
|+1200
|Oakland Raiders
|+1200
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|+1600
|Houston Texans
|+1600
|Denver Broncos
|+1800
|New York Giants
|+2000
|Kansas City Chiefs
|+2500
|Carolina Panthers
|+3300
|Minnesota Vikings
|+3300
|New Orleans Saints
|+3300
|Indianapolis Colts
|+3300
|Arizona Cardinals
|+3300
|Tennessee Titans
|+4000
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+4000
|Baltimore Ravens
|+4000
|Cincinnati Bengals
|+5000
|Miami Dolphins
|+5000
|Washington Redskins
|+5000
|Philadelphia Eagles
|+5000
|Detroit Lions
|+6600
|Los Angeles Chargers
|+7500
|Buffalo Bills
|+10000
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|+10000
|Chicago Bears
|+10000
|Los Angeles Rams
|+15000
|New York Jets
|+15000
|San Francisco 49ers
|+20000
|Cleveland Browns
|+20000
