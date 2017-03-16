Suns join Lakers in full tanking mode, and Eric Bledsoe is unamused

The Suns are trusting the process. Phoenix general manager Ryan McDonough may not be as blunt about it as Sam Hinkie was with the Philadelphia 76ers, but the front office has no interest in winning another game. The worst possible record gives them the best chance to either find a franchise-altering talent in the draft or swap that draft pick for one in a trade. In other words, the Suns are tanking.

This isn’t a novel concept. The Lakers essentially made this move a while ago, shelving their veterans as healthy scratches for the remainder of the season, and with good reason. L.A. loses its first-round pick if the Lakers fail to “win” a top-three pick in the draft. Phoenix isn’t in such dire straits, but the Suns have no hope of making the playoffs and therefore no incentive to move up in the standings.

As of today, they’re 22-46, owners of the NBA’s third-worst record — behind the Brooklyn Nets (12-54), who nobody’s catching in the plunge to the bottom, and the Lakers (20-48), who the Suns out-tanked in a 122-110 loss to L.A. a week ago. The Orlando Magic (24-44) and Sixers (24-43) are hot on their heels in this battle for inferiority. So, why not shut down your best player for the rest of the season?

Suns have shut Eric Bledsoe down for the year — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) March 16, 2017





Confirmed the Suns are shutting down PG Eric Bledsoe for the season. He's been playing through knee soreness. — Doug Haller (@DougHaller) March 16, 2017





The Suns already shelved veterans Brandon Knight and Tyson Chandler in favor of a “youth evaluation period,” otherwise known as Phase 1 of Operation Tank, and now they’re adding Eric Bledsoe to that list. There are advantages to the youth movement — gauging their in-game capabilities, getting them some NBA experience and showcasing their talents for trade bait — but no NBA coaches know full well vets will help win more games. They might not all admit it, but Suns coach Earl Watson wasn’t afraid to:

“It’s a great thing for younger players; it’s a dangerous thing for coaches,” Watson said, via The Arizona Republic, when management shut down Knight and Chandler late last month. “This is not college. Coaches don’t have 7-10 year contracts. … But for us, coming into this situation, we owe it to these players for them to be great for their career. And as a former player, I’ve had my chance, so I have to give these young guys their opportunity. I have to give them whatever it takes, even if at some times there’s risk for us moving forward as a staff. We owe it to these players. I always believe that if you do the right thing, then somehow opportunity opens up, whether it’s continue to coach somewhere else, but you owe it to these younger players every day to develop and build confidence.”

People can fall under the misconception that tanking is a player’s issue. But players want to play. There might be a tendency to take their foot off the pedal when the season is a lost cause, but for the most part, players have enough pride and financial incentive to compete so long as they’re playing.

Eric Bledsoe is no different:

???? — Eric Bledsoe (@EBled2) March 16, 2017





That emoji is “unamused face,” and it came soon after the Suns shut him down for the season with what’s being called left knee soreness. He could have meant to use a sad face emoji over some new revelation about his injury status, because he has had several season-ending knee injuries and conceded to recent soreness, but Bledsoe had played all but one game this season. After not seeing the end of 2014 or 2016, it must be frustrating to see another season end abruptly, injury or not.

Still, this was a management decision, plain and simple, and Watson sure made that clear, too:

RE: Eric Bledsoe being shut down, here’s the full Earl Watson quote on the #Suns holding him out tonight. Take from it what you will: pic.twitter.com/DVi9hEVBhg — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) March 16, 2017





“Management decision. I don’t think any coaching staff would hold Bled out,” Watson said, via Hoops Habit’s Gerald Bourquet, of benching Bledsoe for Wednesday night’s 107-101 loss to the similarly tanking Sacramento Kings. Asked if the DNP was a one-time thing, the second-year coach added, “I think if you talk to a lot of veteran reporters they can kind of tell you the answer to that question.”

