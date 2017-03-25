Suns' Devin Booker makes history, exploding for 70 points in loss to Celtics

Well, you’ve got the give the Phoenix Suns credit for finding ways to keep the waning days of another losing season exceptionally interesting. One day after fielding the youngest starting lineup in NBA history, the Suns headed to Massachusetts to take on the Boston Celtics … and Devin Booker decided to make some history of his own.

The Suns sophomore scored 70 points on Friday night on 21-for-40 shooting from the field, a 4-for-11 mark from 3-point land, and 24-for-26 shooting from the free-throw line. He did so for a tanking team in a 10-point loss to the Celtics that was not as close as the final score indicates, but still: he did so.

Yes, you read that right, No, it is not a typo.

Seventy. Seven-zero. Seventy. SEVENTY.





Inside scene of the moment when @DevinBook got the stat sheet and game ball for 70 pts!





(With eight rebounds, six assists, three steals and a block, in 45 minutes.)

(With 51 of them — a total that would’ve tied for the eighth-highest point total of this season all by itself — coming after halftime.)

Most Points in 2nd Half, This Season

Devin Booker 51!!!!!!!

James Harden 36

Most Points in 2nd Half, This Season

Devin Booker 51!!!!!!!

James Harden 36

Kyrie Irving 35





That number is insane. Even more insane: he might’ve topped 70, had this wing-and-a-prayer heave been allowed to stand:





Instead, the refs decided that Celtics guard Marcus Smart had fouled Jared Dudley before Booker had gotten the shot off, sending the Suns forward to the line for a pair of free throws. (We’re sure Dudley plans to make it up to Booker down the line.)

It is the most points any NBA player has scored since Kobe Bryant dropped 81 points on the Toronto Raptors on Jan. 22, 2006. Which is awfully fitting, considering that one year ago to the day, the retiring Bryant signed a pair of game kicks for the then-rookie Booker, autographed with a very specific message:









Booker says he learned from Kobe never to set a limit when you're scoring





And Kobe, who was at Staples Center on Friday to attend the unveiling of Shaquille O’Neal’s statue, was watching:









It makes Booker one of just six players in NBA history to score 70 or more in a single game, joining Hall of Famers Wilt Chamberlain, David Thompson, David Robinson and Elgin Baylor, and Hall of Famer-to-be Bryant, in some very, very rarefied air.

It is the single highest-scoring game ever registered against the Celtics, who have been around since 1946, and have faced off against a decent player or two over the last seven decades.

Devin Booker's 70 points for @Suns are the most in a game against the Celtics.





It is the highest-scoring game of the 2016-17 NBA season, blowing away Klay Thompson’s 60-point December maelstrom. And Booker, we remind you, is 20 years old. No player under the age of 21 had ever scored more than 56 points — LeBron James, 20 years and 80 days old, March 20, 2005, against the Raptors. Booker beat that by two touchdowns.

It is safe to say that Booker’s NBA brethren took notice:

What book just did was unreal man





Devin booker just went HAM…and cheese





Devin booker went for 70 points tonight ????????????‍♂️ smh youngin special!!





70pts in Boston is Crazy!!!!!! Legendary moment





Wait wait wait. Devin Booker 70pts ????????????????????‍♂️????????‍♂️????????‍♂️ omg. He so cold dude. Wow