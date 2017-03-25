Suns' Devin Booker makes history, exploding for 70 points in loss to Celtics

Well, you’ve got the give the Phoenix Suns credit for finding ways to keep the waning days of another losing season exceptionally interesting. One day after fielding the youngest starting lineup in NBA history, the Suns headed to Massachusetts to take on the Boston Celtics … and Devin Booker decided to make some history of his own.
The Suns sophomore scored 70 points on Friday night on 21-for-40 shooting from the field, a 4-for-11 mark from 3-point land, and 24-for-26 shooting from the free-throw line. He did so for a tanking team in a 10-point loss to the Celtics that was not as close as the final score indicates, but still: he did so.
Yes, you read that right, No, it is not a typo.
Seventy. Seven-zero. Seventy. SEVENTY.
History!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/NIdFeeLkEF
— Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) March 25, 2017
Inside scene of the moment when @DevinBook got the stat sheet and game ball for 70 pts! pic.twitter.com/ObCebZFHwt

— Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) March 25, 2017
— Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) March 25, 2017
(With eight rebounds, six assists, three steals and a block, in 45 minutes.)
(With 51 of them — a total that would’ve tied for the eighth-highest point total of this season all by itself — coming after halftime.)
Most Points in 2nd Half, This Season
Devin Booker 51!!!!!!!
James Harden 36
Kyrie Irving 35
— Jeremy Lundblad (@JLundbladESPN) March 25, 2017
That number is insane. Even more insane: he might’ve topped 70, had this wing-and-a-prayer heave been allowed to stand:
@Suns #nba @SunDevilSource Eddie House comparison by announcer Devin Booker. Shot didn't count or would've had 68 pic.twitter.com/8Z8yes3hoL

— Greg McCormick (@GregMc1974) March 25, 2017
— Greg McCormick (@GregMc1974) March 25, 2017
Instead, the refs decided that Celtics guard Marcus Smart had fouled Jared Dudley before Booker had gotten the shot off, sending the Suns forward to the line for a pair of free throws. (We’re sure Dudley plans to make it up to Booker down the line.)
It is the most points any NBA player has scored since Kobe Bryant dropped 81 points on the Toronto Raptors on Jan. 22, 2006. Which is awfully fitting, considering that one year ago to the day, the retiring Bryant signed a pair of game kicks for the then-rookie Booker, autographed with a very specific message:
Be legendary ???? https://t.co/z2cEOlv9um
— Devin Booker (@DevinBook) September 4, 2016
Booker says he learned from Kobe never to set a limit when you're scoring pic.twitter.com/vEZqY7xIZA
— Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) March 25, 2017
And Kobe, who was at Staples Center on Friday to attend the unveiling of Shaquille O’Neal’s statue, was watching:
#BookEm #70
— Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) March 25, 2017
Be Legendary #70 ???????? pic.twitter.com/IID56dyXA3
— Devin Booker (@DevinBook) March 25, 2017
It makes Booker one of just six players in NBA history to score 70 or more in a single game, joining Hall of Famers Wilt Chamberlain, David Thompson, David Robinson and Elgin Baylor, and Hall of Famer-to-be Bryant, in some very, very rarefied air.
It is the single highest-scoring game ever registered against the Celtics, who have been around since 1946, and have faced off against a decent player or two over the last seven decades.
Devin Booker's 70 points for @Suns are the most in a game against the Celtics. pic.twitter.com/V4zvkbD7jp
— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 25, 2017
It is the highest-scoring game of the 2016-17 NBA season, blowing away Klay Thompson’s 60-point December maelstrom. And Booker, we remind you, is 20 years old. No player under the age of 21 had ever scored more than 56 points — LeBron James, 20 years and 80 days old, March 20, 2005, against the Raptors. Booker beat that by two touchdowns.
It is safe to say that Booker’s NBA brethren took notice:
What book just did was unreal man
— Archie Goodwin (@A1Laflare10) March 25, 2017
Devin booker just went HAM…and cheese
— Evan Turner (@thekidet) March 25, 2017
Devin booker went for 70 points tonight ????????????♂️ smh youngin special!!
— Dionte Christmas (@Dchristmas22) March 25, 2017
70pts in Boston is Crazy!!!!!! Legendary moment
— Brandon Jennings (@brandonjennings) March 25, 2017
Wait wait wait. Devin Booker 70pts ????????????????????♂️????????♂️????????♂️ omg. He so cold dude. Wow
— Dorell Wright (@DWRIGHTWAY1) March 25, 2017
S/O @DevinBook wit the family Piece special! #70plzzz #Sheeesh
— The Jonathon Simmons (@ThaRealJsimms) March 25, 2017
70pts????? Wow
— Nikola Vucevic (@NikolaVucevic) March 25, 2017
Booker 70 tho sheesh…
— Marreese Speights (@Mospeights16) March 25, 2017
That boy D Booker just got 70 ????… ????????????????
— Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) March 25, 2017
WTF?? #70
— Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) March 25, 2017
70 piece tho
— Chris McCullough (@briskuno) March 25, 2017
Yo @DevinBook what did you eat today?
— Emmanuel Mudiay (@emmanuelmudiay) March 25, 2017
Wait…70!!! ????????????????????????
SHEESH
— Kevin Love (@kevinlove) March 25, 2017
That bull got game @DevinBook . A light 70 piece mcnugget with sweet and spicy sauce
— CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) March 25, 2017
He dropped a 70 piece ????????
— C.J. Watson (@Quietstorm_32) March 25, 2017
That number, to be fair, also comes in a context.
Phoenix never led on Friday, falling behind 16-3 midway through the first quarter and opening the game 0-for-13 from the floor. The Suns trailed 25-5 less than eight minutes ito the contest, and by as many as 26 points late in the second quarter. They never got the deficit back into single digits in a 130-120 Celtics win, as Boston All-Star Isaiah Thomas led the way with 34 points on 10-for-20 shooting with seven assists.
With the C’s stomping the woeful Suns, and Booker following up a 19-point first half with 23 in the third quarter to take a 42-spot into the fourth, Phoenix head coach Earl Watson and his players set about creating the conditions for their star shooting guard to suck the marrow out of this particular game. The Suns force-fed Booker late, to the tune of 16 shot attempts and 11 free throws in the final frame.
Late in the fourth quarter, with the outcome long since decided and Booker still firing on all cylinders, the Suns took it to another level. They began using their timeouts to extend the game rather than allowing Boston to run out the clock, and intentionally fouling to send the Celtics to the line to ensure they’d get the ball back to give Booker more chances to inflate his total. Which he did. Happily.
With 41.4 seconds left, the Suns — down 12 — are fouling and calling timeouts to get Devin Booker more points. React however you wish.
— Jay King (@ByJayKing) March 25, 2017
After the game, Thomas struck a sour note when asked about that particular practice:
Isaiah on Suns fouling for Booker: "I've never seen nothing like that, chasing those numbers, but It is what it is."
— Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) March 25, 2017
Isaiah shrugs off Suns' push to get Booker points: "We're headed to the playoffs and they're headed to the lottery."
— Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) March 25, 2017
… and Celtics swingman Jae Crowder (a.k.a. “Bossmann99” on Instagram) took things personally both on the court …
After that timeout, Devin Booker took a shot on the Suns basket. Jae Crowder jumped off the bench to try blocking it. It still went in.
— Jay King (@ByJayKing) March 25, 2017
… and in the digital realm:
Devin Booker 1st ballot HOF now pic.twitter.com/PftQDk9uPL
— Government Earner (@HumbleTeej) March 25, 2017
Booker, for his part, understood the frustration:
Booker said he knew some Cs weren't happy about late-game fouls and timeouts: "Which I understand. We were trying to run up my points."
— Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) March 25, 2017
Booker understood why Cs mad: "We were trying to run up my points but to have Coach Earl do that, he doesn’t really care what they think."
— Jay King (@ByJayKing) March 25, 2017
… as Watson made very clear:
"It’s about letting our kids be great. You got a problem with that? Do something. Simple as that.” pic.twitter.com/j344RQVftz
— Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) March 25, 2017
While some Celtics understandably bristled at the display, the fans in attendance at TD Garden seemed pretty stoked to be witnessing history:
The crowd is now going wild for Devin Booker, who just hit a fadeaway from about 40 feet that may or may not count. He has 64 without it.
— Jay King (@ByJayKing) March 25, 2017
Now Celtics fans are going bonkers with every Booker bucket. Booker is just hitting ridiculous shots at this point.
— Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) March 25, 2017
For everyone saying but it was with a L.. ok ????????♂️ I watched a 20 year old turn The Garden around & heard them chanting his name
— Tyson Chandler (@tysonchandler) March 25, 2017
… which seems like a pretty reasonable way to approach things, from the stands. If you’re a Celtics fan, you got to watch your team whomp an overmatched visitor, win a third straight game to improve to 47-26 and stay just one game back of the Cleveland Cavaliers for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, and you got to watch something that had only happened 10 other times in NBA history. What’s not to love about that?
The Suns fell to 22-51, and now sit just one game behind the Los Angeles Lakers for the worst record in the Western Conference and the second-best odds of landing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 draft. For Phoenix, Booker’s remarkable and historic explosion represents an all-too-rare high point in a season marked by disappointment and defeat — even, coming as it did, in a 10-point loss in which the Suns rarely even competed.
“It is [weird to celebrate the game], because we’ve all been winners most of our life,” Booker told reporters. “But at the same time, the way our season is going right now, we’re kind of looking for something to celebrate. And that meant a lot, to see my veterans happy. Tyson Chandler over there, cheering me on. Jared Dudley had 10 assists tonight, looking for me every time down court. So it is [weird] sometimes, but you have to see the beauty in it. At the end of the day, history was made, and I couldn’t do it without my team, so they’re going to celebrate.”
