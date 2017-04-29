Sunderland relegated from Premier League after conceding late goal to Bournemouth

Sunderland is going down. You already knew that. Everybody already knew that. Sunderland already knew that. But now the inevitable is official.

The Black Cats needed to at least equal 17th-place Hull City’s result on Saturday to prolong their stay in the Premier League for at least a few more days. For the majority of 90 minutes, it appeared they would do that. But after 88 minutes, Bournemouth broke down the Stadium of Light pitch, broke a 0-0 deadlock, and broke any hopes of a last-ditch Sunderland revival.

Josh King was the Bournemouth player who officially sent Sunderland down to the Championship after a decade in the top flight. His goal, off a deft square ball from Ryan Fraser, made it 1-0, and doomed the Black Cats to their 23rd loss of the season.

Sunderland has been in the Premier League since 2007. (Getty) More

Sunderland was given a glimmer of hope when, less than a minute after conceding, Southampton were awarded a late penalty down on the south coast against Hull. But Dusan Tadic’s low drive from 12 yards was saved by Hull goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic.

Hull held on for a 0-0 draw, which pushed its season point total to 34 with three games remaining. Sunderland’s loss left it stuck on 21 with four games remaining, meaning not even four wins can make up the difference.

Most Sunderland fans filed for the exits, not necessarily disappointed by the day’s result — they knew this had been coming, and had known so for a while — but dejected and exasperated after a season of futility. Some stuck around to applaud the players off the pitch. Others just sat there, pondering life in the second tier.

Massive changes will be coming to the club over the next five months as it prepares for its first second-division season in a while. Many supporters want manager David Moyes sacked. Whether or not he goes, the squad needs an overhaul, and will likely get one. The challenge of bouncing back up to the Premier League one year after relegation will be a difficult one.

Elsewhere in the fight to avoid the drop, Hull’s point at Southampton pushed it three points clear of 18th-place Swansea with three games remaining. The Swans have four to play, but play the first of four Sunday at Manchester United.

Nineteenth-place Middlesbrough are sitting on 27 points, seven away from safety, with four matches to go. Boro gets a visit from Manchester City on Sunday, and likely must win at least three of its last four to survive.

Sixteenth-place Burnley and 15th-place Crystal Palace, the other two teams in any remote danger, are playing each other in a late Saturday, winner-stays-up clash. In fact, a Palace would would see Sam Allardyce’s team jump all the way into the top half of the table. That’s how tight things have been at the bottom.