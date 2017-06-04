Sunday morning one-liners

Should the Bills pursue WR Jeremy Maclin?

Dolphins WR Jarvis Landry held a football camp in Broward County this weekend.

Patriots DL Trey Flowers is trying to build on a strong 2016 season.

LB Demario Davis‘ second stint with the Jets is starting without quite as much hype from the head coach.

The Ravens found some highlights during an injury-filled week of OTAs.

DT Andrew Billings could get his shot with the Bengals defense this season.

A walk though Browns defensive coordinator Gregg Williams’ NFL stops.

RB Knile Davis hopes to bounce back with the Steelers.

Checking in with Texans QB Tom Savage.

Is there doubt about Colts QB Andrew Luck being available for the start of the season?

Looking at G Patrick Omameh’s case for a starting spot on the Jaguars offensive line.

Rookie WR Taywan Taylor made a good impression at Titans OTAs.

Broncos LB Shane Ray would like to play Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson if they made a movie of Johnson’s life and didn’t cast the man himself.

The Chiefs’ decision to release WR Jeremy Maclin was a business one.

TE Jared Cook brings a new wrinkle to the Raiders offense.

A look at the Chargers’ running backs courtesy of their position coach.

WR Terrence Williams hasn’t thought twice about re-signing with the Cowboys.

The Giants reached out to Antonio Pierce for help with getting LB B.J. Goodson ready for a starting job.

Eagles WR Dorial Green-Beckham feels he has more to show the team.

How much better will the Redskins be this season?

What effect does picking QB Mitchell Trubisky have on the future of the Bears’ coaching staff?

Lions CB Darius Slay has moved into a mentor role for some younger players.

Plenty of Packers players turned out to help WR Jordy Nelson raise money at a charity softball game.

Vikings WR Jarius Wright is working to turn things around after limited production and playing time last year.

The Falcons signed WR Marvin Hall, who played for offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian at the University of Washington.

The transition to a new defensive coordinator has been smooth for the Panthers.

Saints CB Damian Swann is ready to compete after missing all of last season with a groin injury.

Former Buccaneers coach Jon Gruden says he’s humbled by being That Guy at this year’s Ring of Honor induction.

The Cardinals seem content with their backup running backs.

T Andrew Whitworth moved right into a leadership role with the Rams.

Said 49ers defensive coordinator of CB Rashard Robinson, “He’s made of the right stuff. His attitude [and] his mind-set is unique for a corner.”

RB Eddie Lacy talked about his conditioning after a Seahawks OTA practice.