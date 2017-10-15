Sun Devils use strong defense to stun No. 5 Huskies 13-7

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) -- The desert air is not kind to the Washington Huskies.

Manny Wilkins completed 29 of 41 passes for 245 yards, Arizona State's defense smothered Washington most of the game and the Sun Devils stunned the No. 5 Huskies 13-7 on Saturday night.

It was the highest-ranked team the Sun Devils (3-3, 2-1 Pac-12) have beaten since they defeated then-No. 1 Nebraska on Sept. 21, 1996.

''A monumental win for our program,'' Arizona State coach Todd Graham said, ''and we're not surprised.''

Washington (6-1, 3-1 Pac-12) lost at Arizona State for the seventh straight time and hasn't won in Tempe since 2001.

''We expected to win this game,'' Arizona State defensive back J'Marcus Rhodes said. ''It's not a shock to us. This game is what's going to turn the ship around. We dominated them tonight.''

The Huskies were the fourth top-10 team to lose this weekend, joining No. 2 Clemson, No. 8 Washington State and No. 10 Auburn.

''A tough day at the office,'' Washington coach Chris Petersen said. ''We could not get any rhythm going whatsoever and when we did we get a penalty and couldn't capitalize in the red zone.''

''One of the more frustrating nights we have had in a long time on offense.''

The Sun Devils had allowed at least 30 points in 11 straight games. They had a bye last week, giving them two weeks to prepare for the Huskies.

''We told ourselves for the past two weeks 'believe,''' Wilkins said. ''We're underdogs. Nobody else is going to believe.''

Washington entered the night averaging 43 points per game but struggled all night against the Sun Devils.

Huskies freshman Van Soderberg missed field goals of 27 and 21 yards, the first one wide left, the second off the right upright.

Washington finally scored with a 14-play, 71-yard drive in the fourth quarter, Jake Browning sneaking in from the 1 to cut Arizona State's lead to 13-7 with 5:32 to play. Tristan Vizcaino replaced Soderberg for the conversion kick.