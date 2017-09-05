Summer of Dak Prescott featured dominoes, a tide of endorsements and reflecting on Romo

HAUGHTON, La. – On a muggy afternoon earlier this summer, the echo of dominoes crashing down on a metal table provide the soundtrack for a poolside gathering. Howls of laughter and volleys of trash talk alternate with the domino collisions, a decibel level reached only when old friends convene. Dak Prescott takes turns at the table with his brother, Tad, and his crew, the guys he played ball with in high school, grew up near in the trailer park and remains close with today.

On a rare summer day off in the wake of Prescott’s historic rookie season with the Dallas Cowboys, he’s at a poolside casino cabana beneath an Interstate 20 off-ramp on the outskirts of Shreveport adjusting to his new normal. Everything has changed as he emerged as the Cowboys’ starter and NFL Rookie of the Year, yet Prescott remains singularly focused on nothing changing.

A glimpse of Prescott’s future flashes behind him at the cabana, as ESPN provides breathless coverage of Derek Carr’s $125 million contract extension with the Oakland Raiders. Prescott’s past sits across from him, as his boys – Trent Jacobs, Cobi Griffin, Jordan Craft – treat each dominoes match like fourth-and-goal in the Super Bowl. The reality of his new life looms around him, as his confidant and marketing agent, Peter H. Miller, has his cell phone pressed to his ear to handle the logistics of the Dak Prescott football camp in his hometown, Haughton, the next day.

Few athletes in recent NFL history have altered their career arc as precipitously as Prescott in 2016. Just over a year ago, he arrived at Cowboys camp a fourth-round pick splitting third-team reps. He’d just stopped driving the Ford Focus he used during college at Mississippi State, the one he always left unlocked with the keys inside. Prior to last season, Prescott told his friends that he’d provide game tickets only to his father and brothers to save money. “People always say, ‘Can you imagine this?'” Prescott says. “Hell yeah, I imagined this! But even I didn’t imagine it a year after being a fourth-round pick.”

By now, the backstory has been told and re-told. Injuries to backup Kellen Moore and starter Tony Romo thrust Prescott into the starting job. He refused to yield it, orchestrating a franchise-best 11-game winning streak. Along the way, he broke the NFL rookie record for quarterback rating (104.9), registered a 23-to-4 touchdown-to-interception ratio and played so well that Romo eventually retired to the broadcast booth. Prescott handled everything with a grace best summed up by a viral video of him getting up off the bench to throw away a Gatorade cup that he’d errantly tossed at a trashcan. Even his misses were hits.

Superstardom, with all of its perks, temptations and complications, arrived for Prescott at Amazon Prime speed. A vote of NFL players this offseason, compiled by the NFL Network, ranked him the 14th best player in the league. He’s the face of the Cowboys’ future, especially with fellow second-year star Ezekiel Elliott suspended by the NFL for engaging in what the NFL called “physical violence” with a woman. (He’s appealing the suspension). And that means a trajectory for Prescott to potentially becoming a face of the NFL if postseason victories and Super Bowl appearances follow his star-kissed rookie season. After going 13-3 as a rookie and losing to the Green Bay Packers in the playoffs, those are the Cowboys’ next logical goals. “It was just Year 1,” Prescott says. “My whole life has been about getting better.”

About 15 miles from the poolside canopy, Prescott began his out-of-nowhere story. He grew up in a trailer park, raised primarily by a strong single mother whom he lost to cancer while in college at Mississippi State. He was overlooked by local power LSU in high school and saw seven quarterbacks drafted ahead of him after college. With a career narrative of being overlooked keeping him grounded, Prescott promises to remain rooted in the past. “Nothing,” he says, “changes now.”

