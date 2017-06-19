Summer agenda: Warriors' next big challenge? Free agency

The Vertical Front-Office Insider Bobby Marks, a former 20-year executive with the Nets, looks at the possible offseason plans and roster details for every team in the league.

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Offseason focus

The impact of Kevin Durant

The top free agent on the market once again has a decision to make.

No, Kevin Durant will not visit other teams like he did last summer, but the Finals MVP’s contract situation will become magnified on July 1.

Durant, a lock to remain with Golden State for the foreseeable future, has two directions after opting out of his $27.7 million contract for 2017-18 on Monday.

Non-Bird rights: Because Durant has played with Golden State for only one season, he is restricted to signing a contract worth 120 percent of his $26.5 million salary from 2016-17.

Durant could sign a one-year contract (player option for the second year) at a salary of $31.8 million.

This option would cost Durant $3.5 million in the first year, but would give the Warriors flexibility to sign free agents Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston because cap space would not be needed to sign the three players.

Iguodala and Livingston have Bird rights and the Warriors can exceed the cap to sign them.

Cap space: Golden State would be in the same position as last summer if Durant elects to sign a max contract starting at $35.3 million.

Signing with cap space protects Durant from a future injury that could impact his future financial earnings.

The scenario that unfolded last offseason, with Golden State trading center Andrew Bogut and letting go restricted free agents Harrison Barnes and Festus Ezeli to clear room to sign Durant, would now come at the expense of Iguodala and Livingston.

In addition, the Warriors would have to renounce all their free agents except for Ian Clark and Zaza Pachulia.

Clark has early Bird rights and the Warriors can exceed the cap to sign him to a contract starting at $7.7 million.

Golden State once again would have to rebuild its bench with the $4.3 million room mid-level exception and minimum exception.

The financials: Durant’s four-year max contract would be worth $152 million.

2017-18 $35.3 million

2018-19 $37.1 million

2019-20 $38.8 million

2020-21 $40.6 million

Total $152 million

While the value is quite impressive, it does not maximize Durant’s future earnings.

He would be best served by signing a one-year contract in 2017 and a four-year deal in 2018 with early Bird rights.

2017-18 $31.8 million*

2018-19 $35.7 million **

2019-20 $38.6 million

2020-21 $41.4 million

2021-22 $44.3 million

Total $192 million

*One-year contract signed with non-Bird rights

**Four-year contract signed with early Bird rights

Durant could also sign one-year contracts in 2017 and ’18 and then sign a five-year max contract in 2019.

However, despite the financial gains, a player with a serious injury in his past signing consecutive one-year contracts is risky.

