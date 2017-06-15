Summer agenda: Does a big free-agent splash make sense for Celtics?

The Vertical Front-Office Insider Bobby Marks, a former 20-year executive with the Nets, looks at the possible offseason plans and roster details for every team in the league.

BOSTON CELTICS

Offseason focus

The direction with salary cap space

The Celtics have different options this summer when it comes to cap space.

Boston can chase a free agent such as All-Star Gordon Hayward or renegotiate the contracts of Isaiah Thomas and Avery Bradley.

First, though, the Celtics would need to create room.

Boston is over the salary cap and in order for the Celtics to create significant cap space the team would need to:

1. Renounce the free-agent cap holds of Kelly Olynyk (withdraw qualifying offer), Amir Johnson, James Young and Jonas Jerebko.

2. Waive the non-guaranteed contracts of Tyler Zeller, Jordan Mickey and Demetrius Jackson.

Boston would have $24 million in cap space but lose depth on the frontcourt.

The Celtics do have the rights to 2016 first-round picks Guerschon Yabusele and Ante Zizic.

Restraint at the draft

There is a temptation that comes with having the No. 1 overall draft pick (acquired from the Nets).

The temptation is using the selection to add an All-Star such as Jimmy Butler or Paul George to a team that fell three wins short of the NBA Finals.

While adding either player would enhance the Celtics’ chances of returning to the Eastern Conference finals, sacrificing the pick would go against the rebuild that Danny Ainge started in 2013.

George, on an expiring contract, would be a short-term rental at a significant cost, and Butler, while under contract for two more seasons, would cost the Celtics $32 million in free agency in 2019.

Ainge has shown patience in his mission to restore the Celtics’ glory, and this draft should be no different.

Retaining the pick and drafting Washington point guard Markelle Fultz might not make the team better immediately.

But in a league dominated by point guards, Fultz has the physical profile and overall complete game needed to possibly become an All-Star.

Explore the trade market

The rule of thumb in the NBA is not to risk assets for a player with an expiring contract.

Regarding George, that might need to be reconsidered.

The best way to court a free agent-to-be is to have him for a full season.

If acquired, Boston would also have some leverage, owning George’s Bird rights and having the ability to offer a fifth year.

While the first-round picks from the Nets in 2017 and 2018 should be off the table, the Celtics have depth at point guard, small forward and with other draft picks.

A combination of Terry Rozier, Jae Crowder and Tyler Zeller presents value for a Pacers team that could lose George for nothing in free agency.

Each player would bolster a position of need for the Pacers.

With the likely addition of Fultz and the emergence of rookie Jaylen Brown, Boston has the depth to minimize risk if George were to leave in free agency.

Summer cap breakdown

Guaranteed 2017-18 Insider info

Al Horford $27,734,405

Avery Bradley $8,808,989 Renegotiation eligible

Isaiah Thomas $6,261,395 Renegotiation eligible

Jae Crowder $6,796,117

Jaylen Brown $4,956,480

Marcus Smart $4,538,020 Rookie extension eligible

Terry Rozier $1,988,520

