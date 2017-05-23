Summer agenda: Why Dwyane Wade is the key to the Bulls' offseason

Dwyane Wade has a $23.8 million player option for next season. (AP)

The Vertical Front-Office Insider Bobby Marks, a former 20-year executive with the Nets, looks at the possible offseason plans and roster details for every team in the league.

Previous teams in the series: Nets and Suns | Timberwolves and 76ers | Magic and Kings | Hornets and Pelicans | Knicks and Nuggets | Lakers and Heat | Mavericks and Pistons | Pacers and Blazers | Hawks and Thunder

CHICAGO BULLS

Offseason focus

Realistic expectations

The Bulls had a complicated season.

They were .500 for a good portion of the season, had some issues with Rajon Rondo, and Dwyane Wade suffered an elbow injury that cost him 11 games. Chicago finished the season 8-3 to get into the playoffs and won two games at Boston to start the first round.

Now management has decisions to make.

Is the team past the inconsistency that plagued it throughout the regular season?

Or did the end-of-season run before Rondo’s playoff wrist injury justify the current roster returning?

The reality is the Bulls are likely to match this season’s first-round exit if the core returns.

The question is if Chicago will be content with the same result.

The veteran backcourt

The end of June will shape the direction Chicago goes this summer.

The decision on whether the starting backcourt of Rondo and Wade returns next season comes down to Wade and Bulls management.

Wade has a $23.8 million player-option deadline of June 27 for next season.

Wade is unlikely to receive that much on the open market, so he’ll have to choose between staying at home with a limited roster or signing with a contender at a substantial discount.

For Rondo, Chicago has until June 30 to guarantee his $13.4 million contract for next season, or eat $3 million and focus on developing former first-round picks Cameron Payne and Jerian Grant.

The free-agent point-guard market is star driven, however, electing to keep Rondo on a one-year contract with a plan to mentor Payne and Grant might be more beneficial.

If Wade opts out and Rondo returns, Chicago can move Butler back to shooting guard, have $27 million in room to find a small forward and keep flexibility in the future.

The future of Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler should remain in Chicago, and there are several reasons why that makes sense.

Butler’s contract is one the best bargains for an All-Star player.

Signed a year before the salary-cap spike, Butler has three seasons left at $17.5 million, $18.7 million and $19.8 million (player option).

Butler also can play multiple positions and is an excellent all-around player.

Chicago being at a crossroads with Butler is more about the franchise’s shortcomings in putting a suitable roster around their All-Star and having two coaches in the past three seasons.

Jimmy Butler is the least of the Bulls’ problems. (AP) More

SUMMER CAP BREAKDOWN

Guaranteed 2017-18 Insider info

Dwyane Wade $23,800,000 Player option June 27

Jimmy Butler $18,696,918 Trade bonus

Robin Lopez $13,788,500 Extension eligible

Cameron Payne $2,203,340

Denzel Valentine $2,186,400

Bobby Portis $1,576,320

Jerian Grant $1,713,840

Paul Zipser $1,312,611

Read More