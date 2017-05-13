Suarez: I cried when Barca kept up interest post-Chiellini bite

Luis Suarez had admitted that he was so moved by Barcelona's insistence on signing him following his scandalous 2014 World Cup showing that he broke down in tears.

The Uruguayan was still a Liverpool player when he travelled to Brazil for the tournament, although Barca had been strongly linked with a move.

He ended the World Cup in disgrace, however, after it emerged that he bit Giorgio Chiellini in a group stage match against Italy.

Suarez received a hefty suspension in both club and international football, and feared it would be the end of his hopes of starring at the Camp Nou.

And he was left an emotional wreck when the Catalans made it clear his bite would not scupper the deal.

"Pere Guardiola called to say I should take it easy, and that Barca still wanted me. Zubi [Andoni Zubizarreta] also called," he revealed to El Periodico.

"I remember that after I spoke to Andoni I could not stop crying because I could not believe they still wanted me. Barca were a great motivation to bounce back."

The forward's suspension also barred him from training with his new colleagues, although the measure was eventually overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, and Suarez recalled that he had to go to great lengths in order to stay in shape.

"Sometimes I look back at the videos and photos of those days when I was locked in a tiny gym with Juanjo [Brau], looking for place to go running away from the press," he said.

"It was a bad time. Delfina [Suarez's daughter] used to watch Barca play and she asked me: 'Daddy, why aren't you with them?' I explained the situation to her, without lying, so she could understand."

From that inauspicious start, however, Suarez has become a key piece of the Barcelona side, forming a lethal striking trio alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar.

"Living alongside [Messi], I can see it is very difficult and you have to understand him," he said of the pressure on his five-time Ballon d'Or winning team-mate.

"He is an admirable person, for all he has done and shown on and off the pitch.

"It is the dream of any centre-forward to have the two best in the world. They can open up tight games and make the difference. I am a lucky man, they are spectacular."