Struggling Phillies keep Mackanin as manager

New York (AFP) - Major League Baseball's Philadelphia Phillies announced a new contract Thursday with manager Pete Mackanin that could see him through 2019 despite a poor start to the current campaign.

The contract extension agreed upon ensures Mackanin, 65, will continue the club's rebuilding efforts through next year with a club option to extend the deal through 2019.

Mackanin's contract had been set to expire after this season. He became the interim manager of the Phillies in June 2015, replacing Ryne Sandberg when he quit the job.

Mackanin, 121-160 as Philadelphia's manager, had been an assistant coach from 2009 to 2012 and served as third-base coach under Sandberg.

The Phillies are off to a 13-19 start this season, eight games behind National League East division leader Washington.

They have not had a playoff berth or winning season since 2011, when they won a fifth consecutive divisional crown, and were last in the major leagues in runs scored last year.