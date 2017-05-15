Struggling Pelfrey, White Sox try luck against Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Angels open a three-game series Monday at Angel Stadium with both teams looking for any encouraging sign that the last half of May will be better than the first.

The Angels are 4-8 in their past 12 games and are in danger of slipping so far behind the Houston Astros in the American League West that their division-title hopes could disappear before Memorial Day.

The White Sox won Sunday but are 4-9 in their last 13, which included a six-game losing streak. No team has staked the early claim to the AL Central as of yet, so it would be a good time to put together a winning streak.

It is a statement on the teams' plights that the opposing pitchers in the opener are both struggling veterans filling spots in rotations in flux because of injury: Chicago's Mike Pelfrey and Los Angeles' Jesse Chavez.

Pelfrey (0-3, 5.21 ERA) signed a two-year deal with the Tigers in 2016 but pitched so poorly that Detroit released him in late March and ate the $8 million he was due to receive this season. The White Sox signed the 12-year veteran on the eve of the season.

Pelfrey was once a mainstay in the New York Mets' rotation, amassing 38 wins over a three-year period before posting a 7-13 record in 2011. The following year, he had Tommy John surgery on his right elbow and pitched in only three games.

Pelfrey struggled in 2013, then lost almost all of 2014 to a series of arm injuries. Since 2011, he has a 22-53 record with four seasons of double-digit losses. The White Sox picked him up because of injuries to others in the rotation, Pelfrey's makeup and the fact he was the best kind of free agent: free.

"He's a pretty cool guy," White Sox manager Rick Renteria told the Chicago Tribune about Pelfrey. "He's pretty easy-going. I don't think he worries about too much."

"I always seem to think that stuff finds a way to work itself out," Pelfrey told the newspaper. "I'm not ready to give it up yet, and I want to continue to keep playing. I felt like I still had more in the tank, and I want to keep going."

Pelfrey is 3-3 with a 4.26 ERA in six career starts against the Angels, but he lost his last three outings vs. Los Angeles -- one in 2013 and two in 2015.

Chavez (2-5, 4.29) has made 14 career appearances against the White Sox (12 as a reliever) and is 2-2 with a 3.07 ERA. The Angels are his seventh team in his 10-year career, and he has pitched in relief all but two seasons. The Oakland Athletics converted him into a starter in 2014 and 2015 before he went back to the bullpen.

The Angels signed him in the offseason and turned him back into a starter. He has allowed fewer than three runs in five of his seven starts, although he has pitched into the seventh inning just twice.

"I prefer starting," Chavez told the Los Angeles Times. "It just gives me more weapons to use throughout a game and more adjustments to use. I feel if I'm sitting in the bullpen, I kind of let two or three pitches sit by the wayside. And it kind of tends to haunt me more than it tends to benefit me.

"I've had so many reinventions throughout my career, by so many pitching coaches. Five years ago, it took me (having) the initiative to say, enough's enough. This is who I am, and if I'm going to have a job, I want to have a job for me, and not for another person. I think that helped me."