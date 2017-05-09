Strowman Injury Puts Matches Against Reigns, Lesnar In Jeopardy

With superstars like Brock Lesnar, John Cena and Chris Jericho on a hiatus from WWE at the moment, the company can ill afford to lose any wrestlers to injuries. That, however, seems to be the case during WWE’s current tour overseas.

Braun Strowman appeared on “Monday Night Raw,” from London, England, though it appears that might have been his last in-ring appearance for the next few weeks. According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, Strowman will undergo elbow surgery that is going to keep him out of action for a little while.

The issue isn’t considered to be serious, and he will reportedly miss between four and eight weeks. Potentially missing close to two months, however, means WWE might have to change some plans regarding their upcoming pay-per-views.

After Strowman defeated Roman Reigns at WWE Payback, the wrestlers were expected to have their blowoff match on June 4 at Extreme Rules, WWE’s next “Monday Night Raw” PPV. Reigns defeated Strowman in their first-ever PPV match at WWE Fastlane, and the winner of their upcoming match would probably earn a WWE Universal Championship opportunity against Brock Lesnar.

Braun Strowman WWE More

Photo: wwe.com

Strowman has called out Lesnar on multiple occasions, including Monday night. He was expected to go on to defeat Reigns at Extreme Rules and get his shot against Lesnar at either Great Ball of Fire on July 9 or SummerSlam in August.

If Strowman can’t face Reigns on June 4, then Lesnar might need a new opponent for his return match. Lesnar hasn’t wrestled since WrestleMania 33 when he beat Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship, and he’s expected to have his first title defense at Great Balls of Fire.

WWE could decide to give Reigns a shot at Lesnar’s title earlier than anticipated. It seems inevitable that the two will have a championship match at some point, though it might not happen until WrestleMania 34 in 2018. Finn Balor and Seth Rollins could also get title shots at Lesnar at some point in 2017.

WWE appeared to write off Strowman from TV, at least for the next few weeks, when he was attacked by Reigns Monday night. Strowman was wearing a cast because he suffered a torn rotator cuff for storyline purposes at Payback, and Reigns injured him further by attacking his arm and delivering several chair shots. Reigns came to the ring when Strowman was attacking Kalisto.

Strowman isn’t the only WWE superstar that is dealing with an injury. Emma isn’t near the main-event scene like Reigns’ current nemesis, though she was hurt during a live event on WWE’s current tour.

Emma made an Instagram post Tuesday morning, saying she had to leave the tour early and undergo tests back in the United States.





Emma hasn’t been involved in a major feud since rejoining the main roster. Before getting hurt, it appeared that she might have been headed towards a program with Dana Brooke. Emma and Dana were two of the top heels in the NXT women’s division last year.

Alexa Bliss is the current Raw Women’s Champion, having defeated Bayley for the belt at Payback. The two will likely have a rematch at Extreme Rules.

​

Related Articles