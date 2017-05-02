A strong mindset is needed, says ABS' Oyedeji

The Saraki Boys currently sit in 11th spot in the NPFL table, but the midfielder claims they must be mentally strong for the second round

ABS FC central midfielder Oyedeji Samuel has praised the Saraki Boys for their performances this season and but claims they will need to do more in the second half of the season.

The Ilorin-based side are in 11th spot in the NPFL standings and Oyedeji has said that it is important to remain grounded at the final bend of the campaign.

“It has been a massive season for us in terms of experience and the way we have played. I believe we will be strong to surmount the hurdle the awaits us in the final bend of the campaign,” the midfielder told Goal.

“We’re 11th on the log, so we need as many points as possible. That means stepping up and making sure we have a strong mindset.

ABS will resume the second round of the top flight with a week 20 clash with El Kanemi Warriors next month and Oyedeji went on to praise the Desert Warriors.

“We kept possession of the ball when we faced El Kanemi Warriors in Maiduguri and gave a good account of ours and now we’ve got a very difficult game because they are second in the table and they’re not there for no reason," he added.

“They’re a very organised, structured team and it’ll be a tough game. But we’re playing at home and I really want to get the three points here, because there are no easy games. We’re on the up, we’re playing at home and I’m really looking forward to the game."