Strome sets record with 7 points, Erie beats Saint John 12-5

Erie Otters center Dylan Strome celebrates a goal with players on the bench during first period Memorial Cup round robin hockey action against the Saint John Sea Dogs in Windsor, Ontario, Monday, May 22, 2017. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

WINDSOR, Ontario (AP) - Dylan Strome had a tournament-record seven points and Taylor Raddysh added two goals and four assists and the Erie Otters routed the Saint John Sea Dogs 12-5 on Monday at the Memorial Cup.

Strome's seven-point outing (four goals, three assists) broke the tournament single-game record of six, which had been reached four times. The most recent was Mike Mathers in 1992.

Erie's 12 goals also set a record. Quebec scored 11 goals in a win over St. Catharines in 1974. Regina matched Quebec in a win over Cornwall in 1980.

Strome was the No. 3 overall pick of the Arizona Coyotes in the 2015 NHL draft.

Darren Raddysh scored twice and had two assists, Anthony Cirelli and Alex DeBrincat each scored once and set up three more for Erie.

Kyle Maksimovich and Ivan Lodnia added the others for the Ontario Hockey League champion Otters (2-0). Troy Timpano made 18 saves.

Cedric Pare scored twice and Mathieu Joseph, Spencer Smallman and Julien Gauthier had the others for the Sea Dogs (0-2), the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League champs. Callum Booth gave up five goals on 14 shots before being pulled in favor of Alex D'Orio, who made 18 saves in relief.

The Otters next play host Windsor (2-0), with the winner going straight to the championship game while the loser will play in the semifinal.

Saint John concludes the round robin against Western Hockey League champion Seattle (0-2). The victor will grab a spot in the semis, with the loser being eliminated.