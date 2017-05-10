STREAM LIVE: Saints host top four-chasing Arsenal

The Gunners can’t do it yet again, can they?

Southampton host Arsenal on Wednesday (Watch live, 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) at St Mary’s with the Gunners able to go three points off the top four with a win. Arsene Wenger is looking to guide the Gunners to a top four finish for 21 seasons on the spin but he is leaving this very late…

Saints have won their last two home games against Arsenal in the Premier League and Claude Puel‘s men are pushing for a fourth-straight finish in the top eight after an up and down season on the South Coast.

In team news Southampton make one change from the team which drew 0-0 at Liverpool on Sunday with Nathan Redmond coming in for Sofiane Boufal. Puel, a former player under Wenger at Monaco, could really use a marquee win to help his team finish the season strongly.

Arsenal also make one change as Laurent Koscielny is out through injury after the victory against Manchester United on Sunday, but Skhodran Mustafi has returned from injury to replace him at center back as the 3-4-3 experiment continues.

LINEUPS

Southampton: Forster; Cedric, Stephens, Yoshida, Bertrand; Romeu, Davis, Ward-Prowse; Tadic, Redmond; Gabbiadini. Subs:

Arsenal: Cech; Holding, Mustafi, Monreal; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ramsey, Xhaka, Gibbs; Ozil, Sanchez; Welbeck. Subs: Ospina, Gabriel, Bellerin, Cqouelin, Iwobi, Walcott, Giroud

