STREAM LIVE: Palace v. Spurs; Arsenal v. Leicester, relegation scrap

Three Premier League games are coming your way on Wednesday as things continue to get very, very serious at both ends of the table.

Tottenham Hotspur head to in-form London rivals Crystal Palace looking to cut Chelsea’s lead atop the table to four points, while Arsenal host Leicester City as Arsene Wenger‘s side try to stay in the top four race.

At the opposite end of the table Middlesbrough host Sunderland in a battle between north east clubs and the bottom two teams. If either team manages a win then they’ll give themselves a slither of hope of avoiding relegation.

Stream all three games by clicking on the links below, while you can see every goal as it goes in on Premier League Goal Rush by clicking on the link below.

[ STREAM: “Goal Rush” here ]

For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year’s Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being very similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 10 a.m. ET window.

The feature game this Wednesday on “Goal Rush” will be Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham Hotspur and as goals and incidents occur around the league, you will be transported to the action as it happens.

More info is available here, plus the schedule for all three games is below. You can stream each game live by clicking on the links below or above.

3 p.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham Hotspur – NBCSN [STREAM]

2:45 p.m. ET: Arsenal vs. Leicester City – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]

2:45 p.m. ET: Middlesbrough vs. Sudnerland – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]

Follow @JPW_NBCSports