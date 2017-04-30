Stream Live: Massive North London Derby as Arsenal visits Spurs

Tottenham can confirm its first finish above rival Arsenal since 1995 as the final North London derby at White Hart Lane begins at 11:30 a.m. ET live on NBCSN or live online at NBCSports.com.

The game is important to both sides for more than just the rivalry as well. With a win for Chelsea earlier, Spurs will be focused on the title race as well, needing three points to keep pace. For Arsenal, draws earlier in the day for both Manchester clubs have suddenly opened the door to make a go at the final Champions League place, and a win would leave them just two points adrift.

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino has left midfield rock Moussa Dembele on the bench due to an ankle injury in last week’s win over Crystal Palace. Danny Rose misses out with a knee injury, leaving Kieran Trippier to start at left-back. Kyle Walker is also left on the bench, leaving Spurs without both first-choice full-backs as Ben Davies starts on the right.

Arsenal gets a boost as Laurent Koscielny is fit to start despite a knee injury picked up against Leicester City last weekend. That’s big as Shkodran Mustafi misses out, leaving Nacho Monreal to play as a member of the back three, with Rob Holding and Hector Bellerin on the bench. The lineup is attacking in nature, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mesut Ozil, Alexis Sanchez, and Olivier Giroud all on the field to start the game.

The Gunners have won just once in its last eight visits to White Hart Lane in Premier League play, and come into today against a Spurs side that have won twelve straight home games and sit as the only unbeaten Premier League side at home this season.

LINEUPS

Tottenham: Lloris, Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Wanyama, Son, Eriksen, Dele, Kane.

Subs: Vorm, Walker, Wimmer, Dembele, Sissoko, Nkoudou, Janssen.

Arsenal: Cech, Gabriel, Koscielny, Monreal, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ramsey, Xhaka, Gibbs, Ozil, Sanchez, Giroud.

Subs: Ospina, Holding, Bellerin, Coquelin, Iwobi, Walcott, Welbeck.

